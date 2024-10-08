Dubai Municipality reaffirms its dedication to delivering comprehensive services and facilities for people of determination, empowering them through integrated initiatives that adhere to the highest international standards.

The Municipality is showcasing a range of innovative solutions designed to enhance accessibility in public spaces, beaches, and municipal buildings, all tailored to meet the unique needs of people of determination.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality is participating in the sixth edition of the AccessAbilities Expo 2024, held from 7 to 9 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group. As the largest event of its kind in the Middle East, this expo focuses on innovative solutions for people of determination, providing Dubai Municipality with the perfect platform to highlight its cutting-edge services and commitment to inclusivity.

Since its inception, Dubai Municipality has placed great emphasis on ensuring that all residents, regardless of their abilities, can live with dignity and independence. The Municipality’s participation in AccessAbilities Expo highlights its ongoing work to enhance accessibility in public spaces through innovative urban design and infrastructure that meet international standards.

H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, affirmed that their efforts go beyond providing services, but serve as a model for cities worldwide. "Our services not only cater to the needs of people of determination, but also serve as a model for other cities that aspire to build inclusive communities," Al Hajri said. “At Dubai Municipality, we firmly believe that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy, succeed, and develop in our beautiful city.”

Solutions designed to meet the needs of people of determination

Dubai Municipality continues to rehabilitate public parks to suit people of determination according to the Dubai Building Code and the checklists of the Dubai Municipality Access Team, while the wheelchair service is provided free of charge to ensure mobility of people of determination in public spaces, bearing in mind that children's play areas are also qualified to serve people of determination. In addition, there are also fixed seats that allow people of determination to sit comfortably alongside family and friends, which enhances their sense of inclusion.

The municipality has also provided tactile maps (Braille) at the entrances to the parks to help guide the visually impaired, allowing them to explore and navigate the parks independently. These maps provide tactile information to help people understand the layout of the facilities and enjoy them with ease.

Smart guidance systems have also been installed at Dubai Frame and other municipal facilities to help people with hearing and visual impairments. These systems provide real-time navigation assistance and tracking capabilities, greatly enhancing safety and accessibility within these iconic buildings. An advanced emergency evacuation system specifically designed for people of determination has been adopted at Al Mamzar Park. The system covers both visual and hearing impairments, ensuring that all visitors can safely evacuate in the event of an emergency.

The municipality continued its brilliance by installing the world's longest Braille handrail at Dubai Frame, a record recognized by Guinness World Records. The handrail, installed on emergency staircases, includes Braille in five international languages, providing critical guidance in emergency situations

A safe and enjoyable experience

Dubai Municipality has installed a 73-meter-long beach access platform for people of determination at Jumeirah Beach 2. The platform features dedicated swimming lanes and numerous features to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, setting new standards for beach accessibility. In addition to the platform, the municipality has also provided dedicated shower areas and changing facilities designed to serve people of determination, ensuring their comfort and privacy while enjoying time at the beach. Al Mamzar Beach is also equipped with special swimming chairs that enable people of determination to safely access the sea and enjoy the water. These chairs are provided free of charge, ensuring that no one is excluded from the city's swimming experiences.

The municipality has also made sure to provide accessible paths to the beach areas, as well as specially designed beach beds for people of determination, allowing for a comfortable and inclusive beach experience.

A comprehensive guide to serve all members of society

Dubai Municipality has prepared a comprehensive guide that explains how to access the most important facility that is used on a daily basis by people of determination and senior citizens, and provides a reference for the design and rehabilitation of these residences on a practical level. The guidebook contains an explanation of the elements that must be taken into consideration and the way they are designed to serve all segments of society and enable owners to move and use the home's facilities easily.

Easy emergency evacuation protocols

Dubai Municipality has adapted the department's buildings and facilities to ensure that people of determination can easily access and benefit from them, and participated in emergency evacuation protocols and staff training to assist them professionally and carefully with the concerned organizational units in the municipality. In addition, the department has developed a comprehensive strategy to provide essential services, communication tools and information, in line with the municipality's vision to support and empower people of determination.

The municipality is also working to establish its leadership in rehabilitating public buildings, ensuring compliance with the Dubai Building Code and the Access Committee's checklists. Modifications include the installation of Braille handrails, tactile guidance systems, and specially designed evacuation protocols for people of determination.

With nearly 30 services specifically designed for people of determination, Dubai Municipality continues to lead efforts in making the city accessible for all. In addition to providing services, the Municipality employs 88 people of determination, underscoring its commitment to inclusivity in the workplace.

Dubai Municipality’s participation in AccessAbilities Expo 2024 reaffirms its dedication to making Dubai a global model of sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity, ensuring that all residents and visitors can enjoy a world-class living environment.

