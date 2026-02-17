Mariam Al Muhairi: “The meeting marks an important step toward strengthening effective partnership between Dubai Municipality and concrete and contracting companies to build an integrated vision that supports project continuity and enhances operational efficiency.”

The meeting addressed challenges in the concrete market, the causes of shortages, and their impact on construction project timelines

Discussion of proposals and solutions to enhance supply efficiency and ensure sustainable availability in support of the emirate’s urban development goals

23,270 buildings under construction with a total area of 40,028,453 square metres during 2025

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In the presence of His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, the Municipality organised a meeting bringing together leading contracting, construction and ready-mix concrete companies operating in the emirate. The meeting reviewed the current state of the concrete market and the challenges facing the sector amid Dubai’s rapidly growing construction industry, in addition to discussing the causes of concrete shortages and their impact on project progress. Participants also exchanged views and proposals on potential solutions to enhance supply chain efficiency and ensure sustainable availability, supporting the emirate’s urban development objectives.

The meeting also addressed the efforts of concrete companies and their support for Dubai Municipality’s initiative to provide concrete quantities for citizens’ villas within record timeframes and at reduced prices.

The meeting comes as part of Dubai Municipality’s ongoing efforts to develop the construction sector into one of the most advanced, smart and sustainable industries, while regulating its processes, monitoring challenges that may affect output quality and strengthening partnerships between the Municipality and concrete companies. These efforts aim to ensure smoother construction procedures, improve supply chain efficiency and create a supportive environment for sustainable economic and urban growth, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in infrastructure quality, speed of delivery and execution excellence.

Eng. Mariam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Building Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “The ready-mix concrete sector is a fundamental pillar of the construction ecosystem, playing a central role in supporting Dubai’s urban and developmental growth. From this perspective, we are committed to advancing regulatory and operational frameworks that enhance the sector’s efficiency, helping balance the rapid pace of projects with quality execution, resource sustainability and resilient supply chains.”

Eng. Maryam Al Muhairi expressed her appreciation to the ready-mix concrete companies for supporting Dubai Municipality’s initiative aimed at providing the required concrete quantities for citizens’ villas within record timeframes, at reduced prices, and with high quality. She affirmed that the meeting represents an important step toward strengthening effective partnership between Dubai Municipality and concrete companies to achieve our shared objectives and build an integrated vision that supports project continuity, enhances operational efficiency, and reinforces market resilience in addressing future challenges.

Eng. Mariam Al Muhairi noted that Dubai Municipality is keen to maintain direct dialogue with partners across the construction sector, providing a platform to discuss market realities from their perspective, address challenges, provide feedback and proposals and, most importantly, work collaboratively to develop practical solutions that ensure the continuous availability of concrete in the required quantities and quality standards.

Dubai Municipality also presented statistics related to construction projects during 2025, with the total number of buildings under construction reaching 23,270, covering a total area of 40,028,453 square metres. These included 10,896 investment villas, 9,397 private villas, 1,240 multi-storey buildings, 1,020 public buildings and 717 industrial buildings.

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact: