In line with the Dubai 2040 Parks and Greenery Strategy

The pioneering initiative transforms parks into integrated environments that support modern lifestyles and work patterns while enhancing economic productivity

Memorandum of Cooperation with Group AMANA to design and develop the first “Work from Park” destination at Al Barsha Pond Park using modular construction solutions

Collaboration with Letswork to activate and operate the initiative across public parks

Launch of the first flagship “Work from Park” destination in May 2026 at Al Barsha Pond Park

A unique initiative leveraging modular construction to develop flexible workspaces and foster innovation in public amenities

The initiative will be implemented through a public-private partnership model, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has launched the “Work from Park” initiative, marking a strategic step towards redefining the role of public parks as integrated urban spaces that seamlessly combine productivity, leisure, and nature. The initiative introduces flexible work environments within parks, positioning them as more vibrant, attractive, and high-quality destinations that enhance quality of life.

As part of the implementation of this strategic initiative, Dubai Municipality has signed two Memoranda of Cooperation with Group AMANA and Letswork LLC to support the development and operation of advanced infrastructure for future-ready workspaces within public parks across the emirate.

The initiative forms part of Dubai Municipality’s ongoing efforts to activate public parks and facilities as multi-functional urban assets that support modern lifestyles and work patterns, enhance economic productivity, and foster social and community engagement. It aligns with the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Parks and Greenery Strategy, supports the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, and contributes to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

The “Work from Park” initiative presents an innovative urban model that repositions public parks as open, productivity-enabling environments designed to support entrepreneurs, freelancers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and the growing remote working ecosystem, while preserving their role as recreational destinations.

The first flagship destination under the initiative is set to open in May 2026 at Al Barsha Pond Park. It will feature modular workspaces designed to high sustainability standards and seamlessly integrated with the park’s natural environment. Additional locations will be introduced across parks throughout the year, further expanding the concept across the emirate.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality’s “Work from Park” initiative reflects our commitment to transforming public parks into future-ready urban spaces that enhance quality of life while supporting economic activity. Through our partnerships with Group AMANA and Letswork, we are leveraging advanced construction methodologies, innovative workspace models, and private sector expertise to deliver a pioneering model for public infrastructure that is flexible, sustainable, and aligned with modern lifestyles and work patterns. This contributes to providing a higher standard of sustainable quality of life for Dubai’s residents and visitors.”

Richard Abboud, CEO of Group AMANA said: “We are pleased to be part of the ‘Work from Park’ initiative in collaboration with Dubai Municipality and Letswork. It is an honor to contribute to the development of the first of these facilities, using advanced modular construction solutions that enable high-quality, efficient, and flexible environments. This initiative reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision for sustainable development and innovative urban infrastructure.”

Omar AlMheiri, Co-Founder of Letswork, said: "Our partnership with Dubai Municipality on the 'Work from Park' initiative represents a significant step toward redefining the future of flexible work in the UAE. By integrating our digital platform with Dubai’s world-class public parks, we are providing entrepreneurs, freelancers, and content creators with inspiring, tech-enabled environments that break the traditional office mold. We are particularly excited to launch specialized 'Creative Spaces' and podcast studios, ensuring that the next generation of innovators has the tools and the setting they need to thrive. This collaboration is a testament to Dubai’s commitment to building a sustainable, innovation-led economy."

Under the agreement, Group AMANA, through DuBox, will construct and develop the first ‘Work from Park’ destination at Al Barsha Pond Park, utilizing advanced off-site modular construction technology in line with principles of sustainability, flexibility, and speed. Modular construction enables units to be manufactured off-site to the highest quality standards, then transported and assembled on-site with high efficiency and within a significantly reduced timeframe. This approach minimizes waste, reduces environmental impact, and enhances resource efficiency, while ensuring that the spaces are adaptable to user needs and evolving operational requirements within public parks.

As part of the agreement with Letswork, the partnership will focus on activating and operating the initiative across public parks, including Al Barsha Pond Park, creating an open and flexible working environment accessible to all. Through the Letswork platform, users will gain access to a diverse network of workspaces, including hot desks, event spaces, podcast studios, and creative production facilities.

The collaboration with Letswork will also support content creators through the development of dedicated creative workspaces tailored to their needs, preferences, and working styles, strengthening their presence within Dubai’s growing creative economy. In addition, the partnership will introduce educational programmes and collaborative sessions aimed at nurturing creative talent, promoting entrepreneurship, developing skills, and unlocking new opportunities for collaboration.

Collectively, these partnerships will ensure seamless integration across design, development, and operations, enabling public parks to support productivity while strengthening community engagement.

The initiative will be implemented through a structured public-private partnership model, opening new avenues for private sector participation, stimulating investment, and supporting the development of a sustainable, innovation-driven urban economy.

Dubai Municipality continues its efforts to transform public spaces and parks through thoughtfully designed approaches that respond to the needs of all segments of society, reinforcing its vision of a vibrant, sustainable, and pioneering city that enhances quality of life, drives economic growth, and strengthens Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most future-ready cities.