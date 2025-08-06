45% allocated to multi-storey commercial and investment projects, reflecting growing business confidence.

Residential villas accounted for 40% of total space, exceeding 2 million square metres.

July marked a monthly record with 1 million square metres licensed.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has announced a major surge in construction activity, with more than 30,000 building permit applications processed in the first half of 2025 — a 20% increase compared to the same period last year. The total licensed built-up area exceeded 5.5 million square metres, all approved for immediate execution, with July alone recording 1 million square metres of newly licensed space.

The data reflects continued investor confidence in Dubai’s economy and real estate market. Multi-storey commercial and investment buildings accounted for 45% of total licensed space, while residential villas made up 40%, surpassing 2 million square metres. Industrial and public buildings represented the remaining 15%.

Dubai: A global leader in smart and sustainable construction

Eng. Mariam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Building Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “These figures reinforce Dubai’s status as one of the world’s foremost construction destinations. The sector’s steady growth reflects the Emirate’s sustainable economic trajectory and underlines Dubai Municipality’s commitment to advancing the sector with smart, sustainable solutions. By streamlining processes and embracing innovation and digital transformation, we continue to drive the Emirate forward in its mission to become the best city in the world to live and work in.”

Digital innovation supporting construction growth

Dubai’s unified “Build in Dubai” platform continues to accelerate the permitting process and improve efficiency. The integration of Building Information Modelling (BIM) into automated audits has enhanced submission quality from consultants and contractors, reduced errors and duplication, and delivered a more seamless and accurate service experience.

Training and qualification to boost construction quality

Dubai Municipality also enforces the Dubai Building Code, green building regulations, and universal design requirements that ensure accessibility for People of Determination. The Municipality runs weekly training programmes through Dubai Municipality Academy, equipping engineers with the technical and digital competencies needed to meet Dubai’s ambitious urban development goals.