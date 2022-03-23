Al Hajri: The project is essential to Dubai's vision of becoming world's most sustainable city

Facility to treat 1.9 million tonnes of waste annually and provide energy resources to meet electricity needs of over 135, 000 households

Dubai Municipality announced that the construction of the Dubai Waste Management Centre (DWMC) in Warsan, the world’s largest and most efficient energy project of its kind, is now 62 per cent complete. The project will contribute to the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, launched by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The Municipality pointed that more than 3.8 million working hours were spent to date by 30 companies tapped to carry out contracting, supply, and consulting services. By 2024, the facility will treat approximately 5,666 tonnes of solid waste across five burning lines daily, with 12,480 air filters to treat all emissions. The waste will be converted into energy, which will then be utilized to feed the local electricity grid with about 200 MW/h of clean energy.

Eng. Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said that the strategic Dubai Waste Management Centre has sustainable development, economic, and environmental dimensions. It is the first globally in terms of size and work efficiency. Occupying a total area of more than 400,000 sqm, the plant will have an operational capacity to process 1.9 million tonnes of waste annually and will be capable of converting them into energy resources to meet the needs of Warsan Sewage Treatment Plant and the DWMC, which is equivalent to the consumption of over 135,000 households.

He added: “At Dubai Municipality, we continue to implement strategic projects that focus on community welfare, environmental protection, and sustainability of vital resources. We are pleased to announce the progress in the construction of the Dubai Waste Management Centre, which is essential to Dubai's vision of becoming the world's most sustainable city. The plant will provide an alternative and sustainable solution to waste storage and serve as a clean energy resource. It will help strengthen the emirate’s position as one of the global cities at the forefront of sustainability and increase its ability to attract investments, businesses, and tourists.”

Al Hajri said: “We are keen to employ state-of-the-art technical innovations and apply the best environment-friendly practices to improve the quality of life of our people, promote community health and safety, reduce emissions, and address global warming. The new facility will add value to Dubai’s development and will have a significant positive impact once operational.”

The Municipality said that the installation of the facility’s generators, which will provide electricity produced from waste treatment, and the turbine engines are completed. Once operational, the centre will treat 45 per cent of the current municipal waste volume in Dubai. The plant is designed to accommodate 1,000 trucks per day, approximately 88 trucks per hour. The recycled bottom ash from generated by the process will be used in infrastructure projects. The project will also use recycled water from the Warsan sewage treatment plant (STP), which will promote circular economy and sustainability.

The Dubai Municipality has implemented its action plans under the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy, which aims to reduce and divert waste from landfills by 2030 and address the power needs of Dubai's growing population and economy. The Municipality also plays a central role in the implementation of Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2021-2041, which aims to promote innovation in the management, recycling, and conversion of waste into energy to achieve almost zero hazardous waste by 2041.

