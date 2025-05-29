Workshop brings together major developers to explore partnership models for high-quality public parks.

New park typologies and adaptable investment structures presented to align with community needs.

Initiative supports Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and Greenery Strategy to enhance quality of life.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality, in collaboration with the Dubai Land Department, hosted the Developers Parks Collaboration Workshop, a strategic gathering aimed at accelerating partnerships with the private sector to deliver inclusive and high-quality parks across the emirate. The initiative aims to strengthen the social, health, and recreational aspects of public spaces by integrating daily activities and needs as a core part of residents' lives.

The workshop welcomed senior executives from prominent real estate development companies to review new operational models that aim to develop and activate green public spaces, while opening new avenues of collaboration with the private sector.

The workshop reflects Dubai Municipality’s broader commitment to expanding cooperation with the private sector to enhance well-being and quality of life in the city, in line with its strategic objectives to make Dubai more beautiful, sustainable, and liveable every day. It also reflects the Dubai Land Department’s efforts to deepen private-sector partnerships in support of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, which aims to make Dubai more sustainable and develop high-quality projects that enhance quality of life.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality’s vision is to be a pioneering municipality for a global city. Realising that vision means creating public spaces that reflect our ambition and meet the needs of our people. Today’s workshop marks an important step toward co-creating a new generation of parks that are accessible, inclusive, dynamic, and sustainable, contributing to an elevated experience of well-being for all.”

“Developers are key to the future of Dubai’s urban experience,” Bader Anwahi added. “We are here not to prescribe, but to listen, to build mutual understanding and form strong partnerships with developers in public spaces, including parks and beaches, in ways that serve the city and its residents and generate mutual value for the private sector.”

Anwahi also noted that Dubai Municipality is launching a new partnership-driven operating model that places community needs at the centre, relies on smart technologies, and provides broad opportunities for private-sector engagement across all phases of park development, emphasising content and diverse activities.

Mohammed Ali Al Badwawi, Acting CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), said: “This initiative reflects the spirit of collaboration that defines Dubai’s development journey. Developers are not only investors — they are strategic partners in shaping the city’s future. Through this workshop, we aim to build a shared platform where public and private sectors can work together to advance the goals of the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040. At RERA and Dubai Land Department, we are committed to enabling this partnership through clear frameworks, supportive policies, and a unified vision for a more sustainable, inclusive, and liveable Dubai.”

Workshop participants explored a series of adaptable collaboration frameworks, including Operate and Maintain (OM) agreements, Design–Build–Operate–Transfer (DBOT) structures, and event-based activations. Each model is designed to align with private-sector capabilities while unlocking long-term public value.

In addition, Dubai Municipality presented a new set of defined park archetypes tailored to various urban contexts and community uses. These include destination parks, beach parks, residential parks, nature parks, and linear parks, forming a strategic blueprint for future green space development in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the city’s Greenery Strategy.

Parks are an essential component of Dubai’s long-term strategy to increase environmental sustainability, support biodiversity, and strengthen the city’s public realm. Studies indicate that proximity to green space can increase real estate value by up to eight per cent, with the potential to generate more than AED 400 billion in long-term value appreciation.

The workshop concluded with a panel discussion exploring areas of alignment between municipal goals and developer ambitions, laying the foundation for future co-investment opportunities that contribute to a thriving public realm.

