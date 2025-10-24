Parking requirements defined for classrooms, offices, and buses.

Buildings must maintain a 3-metre minimum setback from all sides.

Standard developed in collaboration with KHDA and Knowledge Fund.

Reflects Dubai’s commitment to quality of life, early education, and investment-friendly urban planning.

Nasser BuShehab: “We are committed to building a sustainable and integrated educational environment that supports children and investors alike”

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has introduced a new planning standard for early childhood centres, allowing the construction of a first floor dedicated exclusively to administrative and service use, with a building coverage ratio of up to 45%. The new standard forms part of broader efforts to enhance Dubai’s urban planning framework, align with the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, and support the emirate’s commitment to developing quality educational facilities that serve future generations.

The updated regulations also set clear parameters for parking and plot usage, including one parking space per classroom, one space per 50 square metres of office area, and one dedicated bus space for every three classrooms. In addition, buildings must maintain a setback of no less than three metres on all sides.

The new planning standard was developed through an extensive planning study in collaboration with key educational stakeholders, including the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the Knowledge Fund. The study assessed the evolving needs of Dubai’s early education sector and responded to growing demand from investors and operators seeking to optimise land use, improve capacity, and elevate service levels—without incurring additional financial burdens.

His Excellency Eng. Nasser BuShehab, CEO of the Planning and Governance Sector at Dubai Municipality, stated: “The new planning standard for early childhood centres was developed after a thorough study to enhance our services in line with Executive Council Resolution No. (35) of 2020 on regulating early childhood centres in Dubai.”

He added: “This initiative reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to supporting the early education sector, meeting its growing needs, and providing pioneering educational services. It also ensures a modern learning environment for children while enhancing the investment appeal of early education, reducing financial burdens on investors, and aligning with Dubai’s vision to build an integrated and sustainable community in a contemporary educational setting. It further strengthens Dubai’s position as a global city renowned for its quality of life and liveability.”

Eng. Sanaa Al Alili, Director of the Urban Planning Department at Dubai Municipality, added: “The new planning standard for early childhood centres enhances the quality of educational facilities and aligns with Dubai’s vision to nurture promising future generations. By allowing additional floor space, it improves urban flexibility, optimises land use, increases capacity, and enhances service levels without additional fees. This complements Dubai Municipality’s objectives to develop a comprehensive urban planning system, meet the growing needs of vital city sectors, and elevate the quality of life.”

Dubai Municipality continues to champion integrated urban planning principles that advance the sustainability, inclusiveness, and efficiency of public infrastructure. These efforts reinforce the emirate’s leadership in aligning urban design with quality-of-life goals, educational outcomes, and economic development.