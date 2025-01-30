Dubai Municipality launches the first emergency evacuation system for people of determination in the Middle East at Al Mamzar Beach.

The system features specialised warning lights, evacuation messages, and range speakers for the visually impaired, as well as vibrations to alert individuals with hearing impairments.

Dubai Municipality’s initiatives align with the Government of Dubai’s vision to make the city accessible and friendly for people of determination.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has activated an emergency evacuation system for people of determination at Al Mamzar Beach, the first of its kind in the Middle East. This pioneering initiative reflects Dubai’s commitment to providing the highest standards of safety and security for all members of society, particularly people of determination, further enhancing Dubai’s position as one of the most liveable cities globally.

The system includes devices installed at lifeguard towers across the beach, featuring clear warning lights and evacuation messages for all beachgoers. It also includes specialised range speakers to guide visually impaired individuals to evacuation points and delivers vibrations to alert individuals with hearing impairments of emergency situations. These measures ensure that everyone is informed and supported during emergencies.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, commented: "Dubai’s wise leadership has always prioritised creating an integrated community that enjoys the highest quality of life, ensuring advanced standards of health, safety, and security for all, including people of determination. Dubai Municipality is committed to realising the Government of Dubai’s vision of making the city friendly for people of determination through strategic initiatives and projects. This includes rehabilitating buildings and facilities to accommodate their needs, empowering their integration into society, and ensuring the highest levels of happiness, well-being, and quality of life for them."

He added: "The emergency evacuation system for people of determination at Al Mamzar Beach is a significant achievement that affirms Dubai Municipality’s dedication to safeguarding the health and safety of people of determination. This initiative aligns with our goal of making Dubai the most beautiful, sustainable, and liveable city to work and live in."

The Municipality has also developed an advanced guidance device for people with hearing and visual impairments at the training centre for people of determination. This device uses strategically placed sensors to notify individuals of their location within the centre and includes a tracking feature to monitor their whereabouts in emergencies. These innovations further demonstrate Dubai Municipality’s commitment to creating inclusive, accessible spaces and ensuring the safety of people of determination in all aspects of life.

Dubai Municipality’s projects and initiatives focus on improving the well-being, happiness, and quality of life for people of determination, enabling them to live independently and contribute effectively to society. This aligns with the city’s vision of becoming the most sustainable and high-quality place to live in the world.

