A delegation from the Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA), part of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, led by Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of the Dubai Maritime Authority, visited Hatta as part of ongoing efforts to monitor and enhance development projects in the area and enhance licensed marine tourism activities. The visit included stops at the “Wadi Lim Lake” and “Hatta Kayak” at Hatta Dam, recognized as unique marine tourism destinations in Dubai and the UAE.

During the visit, the delegation met with H.E. Marwan Bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Municipality, to discuss ways to strengthen collaboration and organize activities related to marine and waterway management. Both sides emphasized the importance of joint efforts to serve visitors and improve facilities and services, especially given the growing popularity of Hatta as an emerging tourist destination.

Sheikh Saeed expressed his appreciation for the efforts of all stakeholders in realizing the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, to develop Hatta as part of Dubai’s strategic plan. He directed teams to continue enhancing marine services in the area in collaboration with relevant authorities and provide necessary support to marine tourism operators in the region.

“This visit reflects our commitment to ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficiency in managing the waterways surrounding Hatta Dam, which reinforces Dubai’s position as a global tourism destination,” Sheikh Saeed said. “It also ensures top safety and quality levels across all associated marine activities”.

Sheikh Saeed reiterated that ensuring the safety of visitors and marine tourism enthusiasts in Hatta is among the Authority’s top priorities. He emphasized that this responsibility requires close coordination among all relevant stakeholders. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of securing and upgrading marine equipment used in the area, leveraging modern infrastructure to improve rental facilities, and enhancing Hatta's position as a premier tourist destination.

The CEO highlighted Law No. 3 of 2023concerning the Dubai Maritime Authority, which outlines the Authority’s role and responsibilities in developing, regulating, and managing the maritime sector and activities in the emirate according to global best practices. These responsibilities include managing navigation in Dubai’s creeks, canals, and waterways and serving as the competent authority for issuing approvals and permits for maritime companies, institutions, and personnel.

Additionally, the Authority is tasked with preserving the marine environment by enforcing technical and environmental standards on marine equipment. It collaborates with relevant entities in Dubai to monitor maritime activities, ensuring compliance with environmental standards and regulations in force in the emirate, as well as international treaties and agreements to which the UAE is a party or has acceded.