Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage and presence of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Dubai Land Department (DLD) participated in the inaugural Qatar Real Estate Forum. The forum aimed to shed light on the challenges facing the real estate sector in Qatar and discuss its future vision.

DLD's delegation was chaired by His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of the Dubai Land Department, alongside Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), Khalifa Al Suwaidi, CEO of Emirates Real Estate Solutions (ERES), and Ammar Abdullah Al Hammadi, Director of the Marketing and Communication Department. They were invited by the forum organizers', as a recognition of Dubai's leads in the real estate sector and the global achievement by the Dubai Land Department. The participation aimed to share Dubai's success story and to support the development of the real estate sector in the State of Qatar.

In this regard, His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of the Dubai Land Department, commended the organization and presentations at the forum. He recognised the commendable efforts by the State of Qatar in real estate, expressing his enthusiasm for strengthening ties amongst Gulf countries to advance the sector's comprehensive development. He said: "The knowledge transfer and economic integration between the Gulf countries foster the desired development for all. Dubai Land Department is always ready to offer all forms of cooperation and support in various fields of the real estate sector to our brothers in the State of Qatar. Exchanging experiences and best practices reflect positively on our collective efforts and serves our societies and countries as a whole."

During a special dialogue session titled "Governance of the Real Estate Sector," Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency, emphasized the key factors contributing to Dubai's success. He highlighted the importance of partnership and collaboration with the private sector, enabling its growth, preserving real estate rights, and fostering confidence. According to Bin Ghalita, achieving these elements ensures comprehensive investor and real estate market governance. Bin Ghalita further highlighted the advanced level of maturity in Dubai's real estate ecosystem, positioning it as a benchmark for international comparisons. He emphasized that investing in Dubai's real estate sector is secure, stable, and remains the preferred choice in the region.

During the "Digital Innovation for a Sustainable Real Estate Industry" session, Khalifa Al Suwaidi, CEO of Emirates Real Estate Solutions, showcased Dubai's experience in proptech within the real estate sector. He highlighted how this approach has streamlined numerous governmental and private procedures for property owners and tenants. This was achieved by implementing a professionally designed and user-friendly single-window system, developed by highly qualified national professionals who considered all governmental and private needs. Al Suwaidi emphasized that the smart App, known as Dubai REST, serves as a centralized platform that seamlessly integrates various databases related to the real estate sector under one application. Dubai REST operates under the auspices of the Dubai Land Department, promoting efficiency and convenience for all stakeholders involved.

The Organizing Committee of the forum expressed their appreciation for Dubai's prominent role as a global exemplar in the MENA region. They commended the valuable contribution made by the Dubai Land Department in the inaugural edition of the forum, as it significantly enriched the event and infused it with energy. The committee also anticipates that this positive momentum will extend to the second edition of the forum, scheduled for next year.

The Dubai Land Department reiterated its commitment to actively participate in significant forums and conferences, particularly those held in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and focused on the real estate sector. This commitment stems from the department's dedication to advancing the sector across the entire region. Dubai Land Department recognizes that healthy competition in the region fosters economic growth and integration and enhances investment opportunities in the Gulf.