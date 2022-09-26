Exchange of knowledge and data related to the rental sector in Dubai, market research and joint training workshops are among the key areas of cooperation outlined under MoU.

HE Al Ghurair: Agreement establishes a strategic partnership that complements Dubai Chambers’ 2022-2024 strategy and ongoing efforts to boost confidence in the real estate sector, which remains a key pillar of the emirate’s economy

Dubai: In line with its commitment to achieving the strategic objectives of Dubai Government for the real estate sector and enhancing the sector’s contribution to Dubai’s economy, Dubai Land Department (DLD) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dubai Chambers to enhance the investment environment and transparency in Dubai’s rental market.

In the presence of HE Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, the MoU was signed by HE Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of Dubai Land Department, and Hassan Al Hashemi, Acting President & CEO of Dubai Chambers. The agreement will see the two entities align efforts with the aim of enhancing customer happiness and ensuring the best results from all relevant services in accordance with the best practices and international standards adopted in this regard.

The memorandum of understanding will allow business councils and groups under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers to own and rent real estate and offices in the emirate to provide an ideal work environment for the business community.

HE Al Ghurair said the agreement establishes a strategic partnership that complements Dubai Chambers’ 2022-2024 strategy and ongoing efforts to boost confidence in the real estate sector, which remains a key pillar of the emirate’s economy. He stressed the importance of constructive dialogue between the public and private sectors to support and drive Dubai’s sustainable economic growth and development.

He added that the agreement is the latest of many efforts and initiatives Dubai Chambers is launching to ensure a favourable business environment in Dubai and cater to the changing needs of companies in the emirate and its attractiveness among foreign investors.

Keeping up with the latest developments

His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren said: “Dubai Land Department’s efforts align with the directives of the wise leadership to establish a global-best economy that keeps abreast of the most prominent current and future global developments and practices, particularly regarding the real estate sector. The MoU with Dubai Chambers comes in line with our keenness to improve the experience of customers and investors while also providing a safe and attractive real estate environment.”

Bin Mejren added: “This cooperation with Dubai Chambers aligns with both our visions, and we look forward to achieving the desired results and aspirations, which in turn will enhance the emirate’s global leadership in real estate investment, as well as empowering the real estate community through seamless services and integrated data.

-Ends-

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers. For more information, please visit us on: www.dubaichambers.com

Follow us on:

www.facebook.com/dubaichamber

www.twitter.com/dubaichamber

http://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-chamber-of-commerce-&-industry/

www.youtube.com/DubaiChamberTV

www.instagram.com/dubaichamber

For more information, please contact:

Ruba Abdel Halim

Manager, PR & Corporate Communications

Email: ruba.halim@dubaichamber.com