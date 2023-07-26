Accelerating efforts to increase non-oil foreign trade to AED 2 trillion by 2026

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “Our Global Expansion Series plays an integral role in supporting Dubai’s five-year foreign trade plan and consolidating the emirate’s position as a leading destination for foreign direct investments and a launchpad for expansion into global markets.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has launched the Global Expansion Series to help local businesses grow internationally. Designed to support the objectives of the Dubai Global initiative, the series of events will create a dedicated support channel for business matching, provide timely intelligence on market opportunities and accessibility, and assist companies to expand globally through exporting and investment.

Focusing on businesses with the capability and capacity to export, the first event in the series brought together 32 companies operating in various sectors including F&B, construction, healthcare, and building material manufacturing. Representatives from partner organisations in the banking and credit insurance sectors also participated in the session, sharing details of trade finance and export credit solutions aimed at assisting companies to overcome financial barriers to engaging in international trade.

Commenting on the initiative, Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said, “Dubai International Chamber spearheads the Dubai Global initiative, which accelerates efforts to boost His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai’s plan to increase non-oil foreign trade from AED 1.4 trillion to AED 2 trillion by 2026.”

“Our Global Expansion Series plays an integral role in supporting Dubai’s five-year foreign trade plan and consolidating the emirate’s position as a leading destination for foreign direct investments and a launchpad for expansion into global markets,” he added.

The Global Expansion Series engages with companies seeking to grow their businesses internationally, initiating conversations that support opportunities to boost their exports. The event also explored target market approaches and implementation strategies, highlighting the extensive business and trade support services provided by the chamber in Dubai together with the assistance available in key markets through the chamber’s international representative offices.

Dubai International Chamber is focused on strengthening partnerships with global corporations, investors, and entrepreneurs, and works to boost Dubai’s status as a major global trading hub. The chamber is supporting the emirate’s vision to expand into new global markets, forge new economic partnerships, and support local companies in achieving global success, while also attracting promising talent and investors from across the world.

