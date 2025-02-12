Dubai - Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), the governing body of Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) free zone, has announced a strategic partnership with Al Jalila Foundation, which leads the Giving mission of Dubai Health. This partnership aims to foster opportunities for collaborative research, knowledge exchange and new initiatives to advance regional healthcare services.

As part of the agreement, DHCA will promote Al Jalila Foundation as its ‘Charity of Choice,’ collaborate on fundraising efforts and support Dubai Health’s initiatives, including the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital. The agreement also focuses on implementing charitable, volunteerism and humanitarian initiatives in the healthcare sector. Additionally, it aims to support aspiring healthcare professionals and enhance medical education, contributing to the development of a highly skilled healthcare workforce

Issam Galadari, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said: “This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting Al Jalila’s vital role in advancing medical education, research and innovation in Dubai. By collaborating on impactful initiatives and programmes, we are contributing to the foundation’s mission of enhancing healthcare initiative and services.”

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, commented: “At Al Jalila Foundation, we believe that collaboration is key to advancing healthcare and shaping a healthier future. Through this partnership with Dubai Healthcare City Authority, we are strengthening our commitment to medical education and research in the healthcare sector. Together, we will drive impactful initiatives that develop our healthcare professionals, which contribute towards building a future-ready healthcare ecosystem that meets the evolving needs of our community.”

Within the agreement, Al Jalila Foundation will deliver ‘Wellness on Wheels’ mobile clinic services to DHCC’s community and provide volunteering opportunities.

The agreement aligns with Dubai’s strategic vision of advancing healthcare industry and addressing the evolving needs of the city and beyond.

About Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA):

Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA) is the governing body of Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), Dubai’s healthcare and wellness free zone was established in 2011, by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve DHCC's vision of becoming the destination for high-quality healthcare and wellness, as well as contribute to the Emirate's efforts in enhancing its position as a leading global healthcare destination.

DHCA is committed to attracting local and international investments to develop a quality healthcare ecosystem. By attracting local and international medical talents, DHCA ensures the delivery of high-quality, specialised healthcare services. Additionally, DHCA is dedicated to advancing medical education and establishing research centers. Through these efforts, DHCA aims to enhance the quality of healthcare services locally, regionally and globally.

About Al Jalila Foundation:

Al Jalila Foundation is a global healthcare philanthropic organization that leads Dubai Health’s giving mission. The foundation aims to impact lives and shape the future of health through its integration of care, learning, and discovery. It was founded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Dubai in April 2013, to position Dubai and the UAE at the forefront of medical innovation.

Al Jalila Foundation supports medical treatment for individuals unable to afford quality healthcare; provides scholarships to nurture a home-grown generation of medical professionals and supports ground-breaking research that addresses health challenges prevalent in the region including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity and mental health.

As a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and as the leading organization for developing Dubai Health’s giving mission, Al Jalila Foundation strives to be a beacon of hope for patients and their families.