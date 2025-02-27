Dubai Health has launched four innovation-driven activities, including the Design4Health Bootcamp, an AI hackathon in radiology, a design-thinking workshop on digital mental health, and a Promptathon powered by Microsoft Copilot.

Dubai, UAE: As UAE Innovates 2025 marks a decade of innovation, Dubai Health has launched a series of initiatives that bring together global expertise, interdisciplinary collaboration, and the latest technologies to enhance patient care. These initiatives reinforce Dubai Health’s commitment to care, learning, and discovery by equipping students and healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills to drive innovation.

Under Dubai Health’s Learning mission, the Design4Health Bootcamp is designed to empower the next generation of healthcare innovators. This intensive three-day program, hosted by Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, invites students from medicine, bioengineering, computer science, and design backgrounds to develop transformative solutions that enhance patient experiences within Dubai Health. Under the mentorship of global experts, these students will apply design-thinking methodologies to prototype and test their healthcare innovations. This bootcamp was organized with the American University of Sharjah (AUS), the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI), the Digital Health & Care Innovation Centre in Scotland, and the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Hani Asfour, Vice President of Innovation and Institutional Partnerships at DIDI, commented on the Bootcamp, “The Design4Health Bootcamp demonstrates how design thinking can be a powerful tool for innovation across disciplines. By bringing together students from medicine, bioengineering, computer science, and design, this initiative fosters creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving—key elements in developing impactful solutions for complex challenges. At DIDI, we believe that interdisciplinary approaches like this are essential in shaping the future of innovation.”

In addition to the bootcamp, Dubai Health is leveraging digital health and human-centered design to enhance patient experiences. A design-thinking workshop will equip primary care clinicians specializing in mental health with problem-solving methods and technology-driven approaches. Separately, a 48-hour AI hackathon will unite radiologists from Rashid Hospital with computer scientists to develop AI-powered stroke imaging solutions, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and efficiency in collaboration with IBM.

Microsoft will enhance AI literacy with a Promptathon powered by Copilot, which will equip participants with the skills to integrate AI-assisted tools into their work.

Moira Mackenzie, the Deputy Chief Executive of Scotland’s Digital Health & Care Innovation Centre commented, “DHI’s exciting collaboration with Dubai Health demonstrates how innovation, learning, and technology can transform healthcare. We are combining global expertise with local leadership and skills to deliver meaningful improvements in patient care.”

Driving Healthcare Innovation with the Center for Technology and Innovation

Further cementing its leadership in healthcare innovation, Dubai Health is proud to announce the establishment of the Center for Technology and Innovation. Set to open later this year, this space will be dedicated to transforming research, ideas, and emerging technologies into real-world healthcare solutions that improve patient care and outcomes.

Dr. Yacine Hadijat, Head of Innovation and Digital Health at Dubai Health, stated: “At Dubai Health, we believe that multidisciplinary collaboration is fundamental to driving innovation. We are deeply grateful to our partners for their invaluable contributions during UAE Innovates 2025. By uniting healthcare professionals, engineers, designers, researchers, and industry leaders, we leverage diverse expertise to develop new solutions that enhance the patient experience and improve health outcomes. These events also provide an opportunity to empower the next generation of innovators with the skills and insights needed to drive these advancements further. As we prepare to launch the Center for Technology and Innovation, we look forward to further strengthening these partnerships in support of Dubai Health’s vision to advance health for humanity.”