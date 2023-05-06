Dubai – Dubai Customs showcased its pioneering experience in innovation to a delegation from Imdaad Group. Ahmed Abdul Salam Kazim, Director of Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department, emphasized the importance of an innovative culture in Dubai Customs and its role in improving the operational capabilities of business processes and accelerating the movement of travelers, in line with the targets of Dubai's economic agenda D33.

"Our goal at Dubai Customs is to create an innovative and unique experience that achieves leadership in customs work and enhances the development of government services, according to the leadership's vision, reflecting positively on the inflow of foreign investment in the commercial sector and increasing the value of Dubai's foreign trade," he said.

He also pointed out that Dubai Customs' efforts to develop new ideas and innovations have doubled in importance in recent years to keep pace with the successive leaps witnessed by the national economy and the strong recovery achieved in all sectors after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The workshop, organized by the Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department and the Service Innovation Department, in collaboration with the Administrative Affairs Department at Dubai Customs, comes as part of the Dubai Customs’ plan to spread the culture of innovation among institutions and companies in the UAE.

Khaled Al Zraouni, an innovation specialist, presented the department's innovation-based strategy, the significant support of the department's leadership team to contribute to enhancing the culture of innovation in Dubai Customs. He also presented the key tools used to generate ideas, such as brainstorming sessions, the Innovation Mondial, and the Future Exploration Forum, which was held concurrently with the UAE Innovation Month in February 2023. These tools significantly contributed to improving efficiency, enhancing services, and ensuring their sustainability in the workplace, developing performance and finding quick and effective solutions to challenges.

The Service Innovation Department also presented Dubai Customs' plans regarding digital transformation and the most important smart procedures and services developed in Dubai Customs. They provided the delegation with a brief explanation of the latest technologies and smart applications used in the department's operations, such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

