Abdulla Busenad: We are strengthening Dubai’s leading position on the global trade map

Dubai – In a milestone achievement that reflects its unwavering commitment to excellence, leadership, and innovation—while supporting the nation’s ambitious vision—Dubai Customs has been awarded the "Customs Authority of the Year 2025" at the Middle East level, as part of the Middle East Transport and Logistics Awards (TLME). This accolade was earned after receiving the highest number of votes from specialists and experts in the customs and logistics sectors via an electronic voting system.

Today, Dubai Customs stands as a global benchmark for implementing the latest digital transformation technologies, with nearly 99.7% of its customs transactions conducted through digital platforms. This high level of digitalization has significantly accelerated procedures, reduced clearance times, and facilitated seamless and transparent trade flows—fully aligned with Dubai’s vision and its competitiveness as a strategic global trade hub. Additionally, the Department has developed an advanced security system capable of detecting and preventing smuggling attempts and customs fraud, thereby strengthening the protection of society and the national economy.

On this occasion, His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, emphasized that this accomplishment adds to the Department’s extensive record of achievements. Recently, Dubai Customs also received the award for the Best Pioneering Initiative for its Cross-Border E-Commerce initiative, under the "Hamdan bin Mohammed Government Services Program." Continuing its strategic plan, the Department is dedicated to reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global center for international trade and logistics. This supports the goals of Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33 and drives future transformations in the global trade sector through the innovation and development of advanced customs services that leverage cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence.

Dr. Busenad further highlighted that Dubai Customs is committed to ongoing improvement and development by providing all the necessary elements and capabilities to increase Dubai’s foreign trade volumes. This commitment ensures an exceptional experience for businesses and sectors, boosting returns on their commercial activities and attracting further foreign investments to this vital sector.

Meanwhile, Eng. Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Customs Valuation at Dubai Customs, who received the award during the ceremony, stated: “Dubai Customs has made significant strides in automating customs procedures and reducing the time required to complete transactions. We have developed services that are among the first of their kind worldwide. The ‘Seamless Inspections’ project launched by the Department represents a qualitative leap in customs operations by relocating inspection procedures to an integrated system at company warehouse premises. This innovation has contributed to cutting inspection times by more than 50%.”

The TLME Awards were established with a vision to transform the traditional business awards model. What sets TLME apart is its commitment to transparency, credibility, and genuine recognition from within the industry. It was among the first organizations to adopt a public electronic voting system in this field, ensuring an open and fair selection process.