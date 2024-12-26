Dubai: Building on its continuous efforts to enrich the experience of companies participating in the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) program and drive the growth of trade through the program—which provides competitive facilities and incentives for its members—Dubai Customs has launched the first edition of the "AEO Connect 2024" forum. This forum serves as a platform for exchanging ideas, sharing insights, and exploring opportunities to develop the program and strengthen cooperation between customs and the business sector.

The program plays a key role in enhancing foreign trade by offering its members a range of benefits and facilitation measures, such as simplified customs procedures, priority processing of transactions, and other advantages that speed up the clearance of goods for compliant companies. These measures operate within a framework that strengthens customs security and ensures trade facilitation. The AEO program, a federal initiative in the UAE, connects the country commercially and customs-wise with the global market, facilitating the access of member companies’ goods to international markets, particularly those with which mutual recognition agreements have been signed.

Eman Badr Al-Suwaidy, Director of Customs Valuation Department and Manager of the AEO Program at Dubai Customs, welcomed participants at the forum, which was held online. In her opening speech, she emphasized that Dubai Customs aims, through organizing this forum, to foster communication, support AEO program members, and achieve sustainable growth in foreign trade. She stated, "Today, the program includes 130 members in the UAE, with continued expansion expected. The program has achieved significant milestones, including the launch of the regional AEO program for the GCC countries in 2023 and the signing of mutual recognition agreements with key trade partners. This has allowed members to enjoy AEO status with the GCC, South Korea, China, India, and Indonesia, enhancing their standing as trusted traders. As we continue to develop the AEO program, our goal remains clear: to strengthen the partnership between customs and the AEO community. To this end, we are pleased to launch the first edition of the AEO Connect forum as a platform for idea exchange and to promote safe and efficient global trade in line with our shared objectives."

She also took the opportunity to express her sincere gratitude to "Maersk," the strategic partner for this edition of AEO Connect, highlighting that their cooperation and commitment were key to the event's success. "We are grateful for their partnership and support of the AEO community," she added.

The first edition of the forum focuses on the experiences of AEO program members, its impact on business, and future opportunities. Through fruitful discussions featuring valuable insights from speakers during the sessions, the forum will explore how the program has contributed to strengthening supply chain security, improving operational efficiency, boosting compliance, and enhancing the global competitiveness of businesses.

The forum featured a keynote address from Maersk, highlighting the importance of the AEO 2.0 program in driving global trade facilitation and supporting the resilience of supply chains in the face of global economic challenges. The evolution of the program toward AEO 3.0 was also discussed, emphasizing digital innovation and the role of data in enhancing program efficiency and security. Additionally, the program's new features were presented, including fast-track trade lanes, trusted trade lanes, digital corridors, smart borders, and smarter risk management.

The forum also included a productive panel discussion with representatives from General Motors, Dow Chemical, Huawei, Maersk, and Dubai Customs. The speakers shared how the program has impacted their businesses and their vision for the future of the program.