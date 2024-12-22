Dubai – Dubai Customs has announced comprehensive preparations to ensure smooth travel experiences for passengers arriving in the UAE via Dubai International Airport, as the winter season and New Year holiday approach. With over 5.2 million travelers expected between December 13 and 31, Dubai Customs is dedicated to enhancing passenger convenience and supporting Dubai’s reputation as a global tourism hub. The authority is deploying advanced digital solutions and increasing the number of inspection officers during peak holiday travel periods to streamline passenger processes.

Dubai Customs has introduced the smart iDeclare app, allowing travelers to declare goods, personal belongings, gifts, currencies, and cash in advance. This system also facilitates the processing of transactions prior to arrival, reducing customs clearance times to under 4 minutes at the red channel.

To maintain smooth passenger flows, Dubai Customs has expanded its team of customs inspectors at airports during this busy period, deploying 77 inspection devices—58 for large luggage and 19 for hand luggage—along with additional support tools for inspection operations.

Khaled Ahmed Khoury, Acting Director of Passenger Operations at Dubai Customs, said, "The continued success of Dubai International Airport reflects the joint efforts of several entities, including Dubai Customs, which is committed to welcoming travelers efficiently, enhancing services, and ensuring their satisfaction. This underscores the UAE’s modern and progressive image, particularly Dubai’s position as a leading global tourist destination. During peak travel seasons, such as holidays and celebrations, Dubai Customs activates a streamlined approach that ensures smooth operations while maintaining the highest levels of security and efficiency."

He also highlighted that communication between duty teams, building managers, and team leaders remains constant around the clock to address any challenges during duty periods. On-ground visits by building managers, inspection directors, and team leaders are conducted during holidays and special occasions to monitor operational progress.

Dubai Customs offers travelers essential information through its website, dubaicustoms.gov.ae, including the customs guide that outlines what travelers can declare, prohibited items, duty-free exemptions, and excess baggage policies.