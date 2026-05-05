Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has launched the seventh edition of its e-Learning Initiative in collaboration with LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network. The programme underscores Dubai Culture's commitment to ensuring the emirate's creative workforce remains competitive and ready for an economy being rapidly reshaped by AI and digital change.

It builds on a strategic partnership with LinkedIn that, since 2020, has focused on investing in creative potential and equipping talent with the skills to adapt, grow, and sustain long-term careers. Participants gain exclusive access to more than 24,000 expert-led courses built to international standards, with AI-integrated training at the forefront and a curriculum engineered for the professionals shaping what comes next. This edition opens 2,000 licences to entrepreneurs and creatives, offering a targeted pathway into the skills driving the sector forward.

The courses span entrepreneurship, career development, and a range of creative and administrative fields, with a particular focus on applying generative AI tools to develop ideas, enhance the economic value of outputs and transform them into scalable projects that support the growth of Dubai's creative economy. The initiative forms part of Dubai Culture's wider drive to advance the arts ecosystem and position Dubai as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Since its launch in 2020, the e-Learning Initiative has delivered measurable results and grown into a significant resource for those working in the industry. The number of UAE creative professionals registered on the platform rose by 175% between 2022 and 2025, outpacing the global growth rate of 104% over the same period. Over the past five years, participants completed more than 53,500 courses across areas including AI, entrepreneurship, and personal branding, with over 265,000 learning videos viewed and 16,800 training hours logged.

Dubai Culture encourages those working across the cultural and creative industries to register and benefit from a once-a-year opportunity to access world-class training at no cost.

Individuals can register through the following link: https://dubaiculture.gov.ae/ar/about-us/special-projects/our-projects-events/e-Learning-with-LinkedIn.