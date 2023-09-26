H.E. Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair: “Dubai's enduring commitment to business growth and innovation has established the emirate as a preferred destination for companies seeking to expand internationally and forge global partnerships.” “The city has emerged as a vital hub for business deals thanks to its diversified economy, favourable business environment, world-class infrastructure, and strategic location that serves as a gateway to international markets.” “The launch of The Deals Hub underlines Dubai’s growing position as a leading capital of the global economy and reflects the emirate’s continuing success in attracting foreign investment and supporting business expansion.”

The Deals Hub is a dynamic new platform for the announcement of business deals, major investments, and partnerships between global business leaders and investors.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has unveiled The Deals Hub, a new impact-driven platform that creates an innovative space for global business leaders and investors to announce partnerships and deals during the upcoming Dubai Business Forum, which takes place at Madinat Jumeirah in November.

Hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Business Forum will bring together key stakeholders from the government and private sectors across the globe to explore strategic economic partnerships, develop international networks, and open new horizons for business, trade, and investments.

The launch of The Deals Hub creates a dedicated space to forge and announce major business initiatives, partnerships, investments, and commercial alliances, with signings witnessed by senior government officials, prominent figures from the public and private sectors, and representatives from the global media.

The innovative initiative reflects Dubai Chambers’ commitment to driving growth in international trade and investment and further consolidates Dubai’s position as a leading global city for doing business. Targeting an influential global audience, the dealmaking space will enable companies of all sizes from around the world to explore strategic economic partnerships, develop international networks, and open new horizons for business success.

H.E. Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Dubai’s enduring commitment to business growth and innovation has established the emirate as a preferred destination for companies seeking to expand internationally and forge global partnerships. The city has emerged as a vital hub for business deals thanks to its diversified economy, favourable business environment, world-class infrastructure, and strategic location that serves as a gateway to international markets.”

His Excellency added: "The Dubai Business Forum creates a unique platform for investment agreements and business deals that will unlock exciting opportunities and promote sustainable economic growth. The launch of The Deals Hub underlines Dubai’s growing position as a leading capital of the global economy and reflects the emirate’s continuing success in attracting foreign investment and supporting business expansion.”

The Dubai Business Forum is set to play a pivotal role in achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which was launched in January by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The ambitious agenda features 100 transformational projects aimed at doubling the size of the emirate’s economy over the coming decade and consolidating Dubai’s position among the top three cities around the world.

The Deals Hub will host a full spectrum of agreements including major partnerships, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions; IPOs, large investments, and fundraising rounds; government contracts, cross-border trade agreements, and memorandums of understanding.

Underlining Dubai’s growing position as a leading capital of the global economy, the Dubai Business Forum will attract key stakeholders in sectors including technology, retail, finance, travel, hospitality, real estate, and healthcare. The landmark event will feature insightful discussions and interactive sessions aimed at shaping the future of global business, creating a dynamic platform for connecting key stakeholders and accelerating the growth of trade and investments.

The event is fully aligned with Dubai Chambers' strategic priorities, which include attracting international companies and investments to the emirate, supporting the expansion of local companies in global markets, and further enhancing Dubai’s favourable business environment.

The Dubai Business Forum will be hosted at Madinat Jumeirah on 1-2 November under the theme 'Transforming Economic Power: Dubai and the Future of Global Trade.'

To register for the event, please visit register.dubaibusinessforum.com

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers. For more information, please visit us on www.dubaichambers.com

Follow us on:

www.facebook.com/DxbChambers

www.twitter.com/dubaichambers

www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-chambers

www.youtube.com/DubaiChamberTV

www.instagram.com/dubaichambers

For more information, please contact:

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR & Corporate Communications

Email: mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com