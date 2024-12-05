Chief Executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry: “This MoU is a testament to what can be achieved when visionary leaders, members and communities come together to build a shared future”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry to support the growth and diversification of bilateral economic and investment ties. The agreement aims to strengthen connections between the business communities in Dubai and London and foster enhanced collaboration on joint initiatives.

Under the terms of the MoU, Dubai Chambers will assist London-based companies from diverse sectors with expanding and growing their operations in Dubai. The agreement will also contribute to the development of trade and investment relations at the local and regional levels, leveraging Dubai as a hub. Similarly, the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry will provide support to investors and businesses from Dubai and facilitate investments and partnerships within London’s business community.

The agreement also outlines cooperation in organising and participating in trade fairs, investment missions, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as the sharing of trade and economic data.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Karim Fatehi MBE, Chief Executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: “Dubai Chambers is committed to strengthening international partnerships and building constructive relationships that cement Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for trade and investments. We aim to enhance ties and foster collaboration to drive business growth and open new horizons for expansion into regional and global markets. Through these efforts, we contribute to building bridges of cooperation with business communities around the world, supporting economic growth and creating new opportunities that align with the aspirations of investors and businesses across diverse sectors.”

Karim Fatehi MBE, Chief Executive, London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “This MoU is a testament to what can be achieved when visionary leaders, members and communities come together to build a shared future. Let us continue to work hand in hand, innovate together, and shape a future where the strength of our collaboration is the foundation of our shared success.”

Dubai Chambers is dedicated to supporting the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the emirate’s economy over the coming decade and position Dubai among the top three cities globally. Dubai Chambers’ strategic priorities include enhancing Dubai’s favourable business environment, attracting international businesses and investments to Dubai, and driving the international expansion of Dubai Chambers’ members, as well as accelerating the growth of Dubai’s digital economy, increasing the effectiveness of advocacy, and sustaining a climate of institutional and customer excellence.

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

Follow us on:

facebook.com/dubaichambers

twitter.com/dubaichambers

linkedin.com/company/dubai-chambers

youtube.com/@dubaichamberstv

instagram.com/dubaichambers

For more information, please contact:

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR & Corporate Communications

Email: mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com