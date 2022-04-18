Al Ghurair: Strategic move strengthens the Dubai Chambers brand identity and enables us to implement a specialised approach to promoting Dubai as a global business hub

Buamim: Dubai Chambers working towards new goals aligned with Dubai’s new vision and strategic ambitions

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has rebranded and unveiled its new corporate identity reflecting the organisation’s restructuring, which was earlier announced by HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Under the new structure, three chambers of commerce operate under Dubai Chambers, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy – each of which have their own individual brands, strategies and specialised approach.

The announcement came after Dubai Chambers adopted its 2022-2024 strategy earlier this year, which expands its role as the important organisation supporting the growth of Dubai’s economy. The strategy aims to better serve Chamber members, deliver added value and future proof the Dubai’s economy in line with the emirate’s new vision and strategic goals.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce is playing a crucial role in representing, supporting and protecting the interests of businesses in Dubai, while exploring new ways to meet the changing needs of Dubai’s fast-growing and dynamic business community.

Dubai International Chamber is supporting Dubai’s vision to expand to new global markets, forge new economic partnerships and support local companies in achieving global success, while also attracting promising talent and investors from across the world. The Chamber will cover 30 international markets that are considered important markets for Dubai through promotional projects.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy will work to build the world’s best digital infrastructure and transform Dubai into an international technology hub and support the interests of technology companies and advancing the role of the digital economy in the emirate.

H.E. Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said the new brand identity strengthens the Dubai Chambers and enables the organisation to implement a more effective approach to promoting Dubai as a global business hub, driving economic growth and expanding the emirate’s trade ties with promising markets around the world.

For his part, H.E. Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers, noted that Dubai Chambers explained that Dubai Chambers is among the first chambers in the world to adopt a three-chamber model, adding that he is confident that the new direction will lead the chamber to reach new milestones and elevate Dubai’s position in the global arena.

-Ends-

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers. For more information, please visit us on: www.dubaichambers.com

Follow us on:

www.facebook.com/dubaichamber

www.twitter.com/dubaichamber

http://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-chamber-of-commerce-&-industry/

www.youtube.com/DubaiChamberTV

www.instagram.com/dubaichamber

For more information, please contact:

Ruba Abdel Halim

Manager, PR & Corporate Communications

Email: ruba.halim@dubaichamber.com