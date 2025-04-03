Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers recently organised a series of four legal workshops aimed at supporting companies in ensuring their compliance with laws and regulations governing the business environment.

The four virtual workshops attracted the participation of 255 representatives from the private sector and covered several topics including bounced cheques, corporate tax, and debt recovery, as well as the legal, tax and operational aspects of business establishment and expansion in Dubai.

The first workshop was organised in collaboration with Clout Consultancy and addressed legislation and best practices surrounding bounced cheques. The session covered the legal implications of cheque returns, strategies for risk assessment and management, and effective approaches to resolving commercial disputes.

The second workshop, which was held in cooperation with Eman Al Rifai Advocates and Legal Consultants, focused on corporate tax and the latest developments in the business landscape. The workshop highlighted key aspects of the corporate tax framework, including essential adjustments required for financial statements in 2024.

The third workshop, hosted in partnership with Hamdan Al Shamsi Lawyers & Legal Consultants, examined the legal and practical aspects of corporate debt collection. Participants explored essential legal tools and strategies for reducing non-payment risks, including effective contracts, credit checks, and best practices in invoicing.

The fourth workshop was conducted in Mandarin in collaboration with Al Tamimi & Company to provide companies operating in China with valuable insights on establishing and expanding their operations in Dubai. Participants benefited from in-depth guidance on legal and tax considerations, as well as the practical aspects of doing business in Dubai and advice on how to invest in promising opportunities across diverse sectors.

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

