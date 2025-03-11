H.E. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori: “We are committed to developing new plans and launching initiatives that align with the visionary leadership’s future strategies to strengthen Dubai’s position as one of the world’s top economic cities.” “Our focus is on building on our achievements and accelerating efforts to create high-value opportunities in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).” The meeting featured a review of fresh ideas and impactful proposals to enhance Dubai Chambers’ role in strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global economic hub and supporting the business and investment community.



Dubai, UAE – The Dubai Chambers Board of Directors, chaired by His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, held a brainstorming session yesterday with the participation of Board Members from the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Dubai International Chamber. The Board Members discussed Dubai Chambers’ strategic direction and future initiatives aimed at reinforcing its role as Dubai’s engine of economic growth and development.

The interactive session was attended by His Excellency Sultan Ahmad Bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai International Chamber, together with Board Members from all three chambers and His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.

The discussions centered on key strategies, future directions, and upcoming initiatives to strengthen Dubai Chambers’ role in advancing economic growth and fostering prosperity across all business sectors, while strengthening collaboration with the private sector and key partners both locally and internationally. The session underlined Dubai Chambers’ commitment to further cementing Dubai’s status as a premier global investment destination and reinforcing its development model built on proactivity, adaptability, and strategic partnerships.

The session also featured a review of fresh ideas and impactful proposals to enhance Dubai Chambers’ contribution to cementing Dubai’s position as a global economic hub. Discussions also focused on developing new support businesses and investors, in line with Dubai’s vision and evolving economic landscape.

His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, highlighted the significant progress made in stimulating economic growth and meeting the evolving needs of the business community. He emphasised that collaboration and strategic initiatives have played a key role in attracting investments, supporting the global expansion of businesses, and accelerating digital transformation.

His Excellency stated: “We are committed to developing new plans and launching initiatives that align with the visionary leadership’s future strategies to strengthen Dubai’s position as one of the world’s top economic cities. Our focus is on building on our achievements and accelerating efforts to create high-value opportunities in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).”

During the session, His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, honoured His Excellency Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, former Chairman of Dubai Chambers, for his exceptional leadership, and His Excellency Faisal Juma Belhoul, former Vice Chairman of Dubai Chambers, for his outstanding contributions. H.E. Al Mansoori also extended gratitude to former Board Members His Excellency Majid Hamad Rahmah Alshamsi, Her Excellency Dr. Raja Al Gurg, and His Excellency Hisham Alshirawi for their dedicated service to Dubai Chambers and the significant impact achieved through their efforts.

