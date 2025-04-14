President of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises: “We look forward to exploring areas of mutual cooperation and benefiting from Dubai’s expertise across various economic sectors in support of Morocco’s plans to host the FIFA World Cup in 2030.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers recently hosted a high-level delegation from the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM) to explore investment opportunities in Morocco. The discussions also focused on ways to support the expansion of Dubai-based companies into Morocco and strengthen trade and investment relations between the two markets.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and H.E. Chakib ALJ, President of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises.

H.E. Lootah commented: “We remain committed to building strong partnerships with markets across the globe and working together to unlock new avenues for sustainable economic development and shared growth. Dubai Chambers stands ready to facilitate investment and collaboration opportunities for local companies seeking expansion in Morocco. We also offer comprehensive support to Moroccan companies aiming to leverage Dubai as a strategic gateway to new markets across the Middle East and Asia. The Moroccan market serves as a launchpad for Dubai-based companies to access key African markets.”

During the discussions, H.E. Lootah highlighted the vital role that family businesses play in supporting Dubai’s economy and explained how Dubai Chambers supports their long-term success through tailored programmes and resources.

H.E. Chakib ALJ expressed strong interest in exploring avenues for cooperation across multiple sectors. He reaffirmed Morocco’s commitment to deepening economic ties with Dubai and welcomed the opportunity to benefit from Dubai’s expertise across various economic sectors in support of Morocco’s plans to host the FIFA World Cup in 2030.

The meeting featured an overview of Dubai Chambers’ strategy and the role of its international representative offices in facilitating global trade and investment. The two parties also discussed the regular exchange of information on investment opportunities, as well as the possibility of jointly organising sector-focused events in areas such as tourism.

The meeting underlines Dubai Chambers’ commitment to fostering strong international partnerships and unlocking new prospects for economic growth. It follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Dubai Chambers and CGEM in June last year, which took place during a trade mission to Morocco aimed at supporting the expansion of Dubai-based companies into the Moroccan market.

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

