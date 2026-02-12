Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of three chambers under Dubai Chambers, has actively supported Dubai-based date products manufacturer Al Barakah Dates in expanding its existing operations in the Indonesian market. The chamber enabled the company to identify new clients and secure an agreement with PT Savani Indo Makmur, an Indonesian beverage industry specialist.

Dubai International Chamber’s office in Indonesia played an instrumental role in facilitating Al Barakah Dates’ continued growth in the market and helping them finalise the agreement with PT Savani Indo Makmur. The office successfully connected both parties and provided necessary support throughout various stages, which culminated in the signing of a commercial supply contract. This agreement further reinforces Dubai's position as a global hub for manufacturing high-quality food products.

Salem Al Shamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, commented: “We remain committed to supporting the establishment of promising partnerships between Dubai-based companies and their counterparts around the world to drive sustainable business growth. In doing so, we are further strengthening the ability of local companies to expand globally and enhancing the competitiveness of Dubai’s private sector.”

The agreement consolidates Al Barakah Dates Factory’s position as a leading exporter of date syrup to Indonesia. The company holds a significant share of the Indonesian market, which ranks as its fifth-largest export destination for date syrup. The new partnership further diversifies Al Barakah Dates Factory’s client base within the high-growth beverage sector.

Yousuf Saleem, CEO at Al Barakah Dates Factory, added: “Indonesia has long been a cornerstone of our international strategy, and we are proud to already be the leading supplier of date ingredients to the country. This new partnership with PT Safani Indo Makmur is not just about entering a market, but about deepening our roots in one of our most important export destinations. With the support of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, we are excited to see our high-quality date syrup powering the ‘7Dates’ brand, further integrating UAE-grown ingredients into the daily lives of Indonesian consumers.”

PT Safani Indo Makmur will utilise Al Barakah’s premium date syrup for its popular “7Dates” beverage brand. The deal taps into Indonesia’s rapidly growing halal beverage market and followed months of sustained facilitation by Dubai Chamber of Commerce, including product sampling, research and development testing, and commercial negotiation support.

This represents a key step in Al Barakah’s Southeast Asia growth strategy, ensuring long-term, recurring export activity in a high-potential market where the company already enjoys strong brand recognition and logistics capabilities.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce plays a vital role in supporting the international growth of Dubai-based companies by providing access to market and industry insights, outlining business procedures, and facilitating commercial connections with local partners in global markets. The chamber also highlights emerging opportunities and organises trade missions to help local businesses establish new partnerships in priority markets.

About Dubai International Chamber

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies and expand the emirate’s trade ties with promising markets. The chamber is dedicated to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and establish Dubai among the top three global cities by 2033.

For more information, please contact:

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR and Corporate Communications

Email: mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com