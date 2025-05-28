Spectacular line-up of thrilling concerts and live entertainment promise unforgettable entertainment for all ages, including legendary Saudi singer Mohamed Abdo heading to Coca-Cola Arena on 7 June

Friends and families can book the perfect Eid getaways at Dubai’s world-class hotels with exclusive packages and extra benefits, while offers on iconic citywide attractions - from waterparks, wildlife experiences, indoor adventure zones, and interactive children’s entertainment hubs - promise nonstop fun for all ages

Plus, shoppers can get a head start on Eid gifting with the season’s biggest-ever discounts of 90 per cent off with the citywide 3 Day Super Sale, in addition to special offers, mega prizes, and grand raffles

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai is set to transform into a spectacular season of joy, entertainment, and unforgettable experiences for this year’s Eid Al Adha celebrations, with an action-packed programme of iconic citywide experiences organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) from 2 to 8 June. Friends, families, and visitors are all invited to come together to create unforgettable memories this Eid, with show-stopping entertainment, the season’s biggest-ever retail offers, exclusive deals at citywide hotels and attractions, endless culinary adventures, once-in-a-lifetime mega prizes, and all-round unmissable adventures for everyone of all ages.

LIVE EVENTS, CONCERTS AND SHOWS

Dubai’s Eid Al Adha celebrations promise a spectacular line-up of entertainment for all ages and interests. A top highlight of this season is a showstopping performance by legendary Saudi singer Mohamed Abdo as he lights up Coca-Cola Arena on 7 June in an unforgettable evening of music. Tickets are now available via the Coca-Cola Arena website.

Meanwhile, families can enjoy a feel-good theatrical experience from 6 to 8 June as the Arabic play The Greatest Wish brings lively characters and captivating scenes to the stage at Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Comedy lovers are in for a double treat on 7 June as French comedian Roman Frayssinet heads to the Emirates Theatre while Indian comic sensation Shraddha Jain makes her Dubai debut at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School. For a night of suspense and intrigue, the live-action murder mystery, Dinner With A Clue returns aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2 on 7 June. Music lovers can soak in the glow of flickering flames at the Candlelight Concert on 7 June, featuring classical renditions of timeless works by Vivaldi, as well as modern tributes to Coldplay, at Mina A’Salam Hotel in Madinat Jumeirah. Theatre-goers can enjoy a comedic twist on a classic tale with One Thousand Nights and A Wedding, performed on 7 and 8 June at Sheikh Rashid Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre. Rounding off the line-up, football fans can immerse themselves in the extraordinary world of Lionel Messi with nine interactive zones spanning 2,500 square metres at The Messi Experience, now open at Dubai Festival City Mall until 28 February 2026.

RETAIL OFFERS AND CITY-WIDE SHOPPING RAFFLES

Dubai’s retail scene brings exciting offers, exclusive collections, and irresistible promotions across the city this Eid Al Adha.

The eagerly awaited 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) takes over the city from 30 May to 1 June, bringing the season’s biggest-ever discounts of up to 90 per cent off at more than 500 top brands across over 2,500 outlets - perfect for everyone looking to pick out the perfect gifts for Eid, refresh wardrobes, upgrade to the latest tech must-haves, and enjoy the thrill of a well-deserved shopping spree. 3DSS shoppers can unlock even greater value by using their favourite loyalty programmes to enjoy incredible rewards, points, air miles, and exclusive perks - be it BLUE Rewards, SHARE, Amber, Tickit, AURA, Privilege Plus, or Skywards Everyday. Adding to the 3DSS excitement, Dubai Festival City Mall’s Spend & Win promotion gives shoppers who spend AED 300 or more the chance to win a whopping AED 20,000 mall gift card.

Throughout Eid, the Dubai Jewellery Group invites shoppers to explore stunning Eid collections and unlock exclusive deals like complimentary gifts with minimum purchase, 50 per cent back on select diamond and pearl jewellery, free custom engraving, and zero deduction on old gold exchange till June 8.

Adding to the citywide excitement is the Shop & Win raffle promotion from Dubai Shopping Malls Group, running until the second day of Eid Al Adha. 25 lucky shoppers stand the chance to win exciting cash prizes worth a total of AED 200,000 when they spend just AED 200 at participating malls, including Al Ghurair Centre, Arabian Center, Sunset Mall, Silicon Central Mall, and Bay Avenue Mall, among others.

MALL ACTIVATIONS

Dubai’s malls are transforming into vibrant hubs of celebration with a wide array of immersive experiences, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities. At Mercato Mall, families can dive into delightful activities from 6 to 9 June including a Fun Eid Explosion main show, cotton candy performances, face painting, craft and painting workshops, and roaming entertainers. Shoppers can also unlock exclusive discounts through the PrivilegePLUS App, making it a rewarding experience both on and off the stage.

Over at City Walk, visitors can escape the summer heat and immerse themselves in exceptional dining experiences, live entertainment, and engaging family activities from 6 to 9 June between 5pm and 10pm. Ibn Battuta Mall turns up the excitement with VERSUS 2.0, a next-generation gaming activation at the Egypt mini court from 6 to 15 June - complete with immersive gameplay, competitions, and a buzzing atmosphere. Meanwhile, Dubai Festival City Mall sets the stage for a brand-new IMAGINE Show, featuring breathtaking projection mapping performances scheduled every hour from 7 PM onwards, in addition to traditional cultural shows on the first two days of Eid after 5 PM, and special giveaways at the VIP entrance from 2 to 9 PM.

Roaming entertainment and traditional performances bring an authentic cultural flair to malls across Dubai this Eid Al Adha. Shoppers can enjoy the vibrant rhythms of Al Ayala and Al Harbiya bands, an essential part of Emirati celebrations, across top destinations like Ibn Battuta Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Festival City Mall, and more. Performances are scheduled throughout Eid, with multiple showtimes at 4:30 PM, 5:30 PM, 7:30 PM, and 9:30 PM.

DINING DELIGHTS ACROSS THE CITY

This Eid Al Adha, Dubai’s culinary scene comes alive with a host of festive feasts and indulgent dining experiences. From exquisite high teas at the elegant Mosaico Lobby Lounge to a luxurious Eid dinner at Enigma, food lovers are spoilt for choice. Popular venues such as Varq, Palm Kitchen, Punjab Grill, and Dhaba Lane present dishes bursting with authentic flavours, while The Permit Room and The Market Island at Dubai Festival City Mall offer lively atmospheres. For themed evenings and family outings, Ranches Restaurant at Arabian Ranches Golf Club hosts everything from BBQ nights and Sunday roasts to a magical breakfast with Magic Phil. Diners can also celebrate in style at Palazzo Versace’s Giardino or enjoy signature offerings at renowned hotel restaurants including Novotel World Trade Centre, Fairmont Dubai, Swissôtel Al Ghurair, and Dukes The Palm. Whether it’s a refined meal or a casual gathering, Dubai’s dining scene serves something special for every palate this Eid.

EXCLUSIVE HOTEL DEALS FOR A LUXURIOUS EID BREAK

Visitors can make the most of the long weekend with exclusive Hotel offers across Dubai’s top hotels including a luxury city escape at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai with 25 per cent off dining across its award-winning restaurants. At InterContinental Dubai Festival City, guests are treated to 25 per cent off stays, gourmet breakfasts, VOCO Monaco beach access, Dubai Festival City Mall discounts, and One Rewards bonus points, perfect for a chic and serene Eid break.

Leading properties across Dubai are adding to the Eid Al Adha excitement with indulgent packages and savings, including Swissôtel Al Ghurair, 25hours Hotel One Central, Fairmont Dubai, The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Delano Dubai, Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah, Hotel Avalon, TRYP by Wyndham Barsha Heights, Hyde Dubai, Courtyard by Marriott Al Barsha and World Trade Centre, Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Media City, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, V Hotel Dubai, Al Habtoor Palace, JA Palm Tree Court, JA Beach Hotel, Address Palace Hotels, Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf, Media One Hotel, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Grand Hyatt Dubai, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, Millennium Hotels and Resorts Middle East, and Paramount Hotels Dubai. From beachfront luxury to urban sophistication, Dubai promises the perfect Eid retreat.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY STAYS AND EID ATTRACTIONS

Dubai is set to pull out all the stops for families this Eid Al Adha, with irresistible hotel deals and thrilling attractions for all ages. Over at Dubai Festival City, a trio of family-focused hotels including InterContinental Residence Suites, Holiday Inn & Suites, and Crowne Plaza, are offering luxury escapes with breakfast and dinner packages, discounts to kid-friendly hotspots like Leo & Loona, Fabyland, and Hello Park, plus spa credits, and IHG One Rewards points. The First Collection hotels are sweetening the deal with up to 45 per cent off advance bookings, free stays and meals for kids under 5, and generous F&B discounts. For a unique escape, families can enjoy 15 per cent off a secluded Bedouin villa stay at Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, featuring Arabian décor, a private pool, full-board dining, and desert activities including a premium stargazing and horse riding experience.

Beyond the hotels, the city’s top attractions are getting ready to roll-out exciting Eid specials. Families can make magical memories at Dubai Dolphinarium with 30 per cent off Dolphin & Seal Show tickets using promo code EID25, or cool-off with water rides and live entertainment at Wild Wadi Water Park. Little builders can join the action at LEGOLAND® Dubai’s Summer Splash Fest, featuring interactive games, a Build-A-Boat Championship, and an exclusive afterparty at LEGOLAND Hotel. For nature lovers, The Green Planet transforms into a tropical Eid haven with henna, face painting, and family movie screenings. Tech-fuelled thrill-seekers can enjoy discounted 10 per cent off family bundles at Chaos Karts and PACMAN Live, while Hatta Wadi Hub slashes prices on outdoor adventure packages by 50 per cent. For immersive fun, House of Hype offers 4 tickets for AED 449, and the cosmic AYA Universe invites families to explore its wonders for AED 399.

Eid in Dubai promises to delight visitors, with a citywide celebration that blends the ultimate excitement, cultural charm, and unforgettable moments for all ages.

