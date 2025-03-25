Dubai, UAE: Dubai Land Department (DLD) has announced the agenda for the IPS 2025 Conference, which will take place alongside the exhibition from 14 to 16 April 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The event will bring together leading real estate professionals, experts, and innovators to discuss key industry developments and emerging trends.

Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at DLD and Chairman of the IPS Organising Committee, emphasised that the IPS Conference underscores Dubai’s commitment to supporting the real estate sector and fostering a dynamic investment environment. The conference serves as a strategic platform for industry leaders and global experts to exchange insights, explore market opportunities, and drive innovation within the real estate sector.

The conference agenda will cover key developments in real estate, including technological advancements, smart analytics, future cities, and women’s empowerment in the industry.

Additionally, discussions will address capital market challenges, supply chain disruptions, and rising costs, providing attendees with valuable insights and best practices from international markets.

The Role of Proptech: Transforming Real Estate Management

A key highlight of the conference will be the session titled ‘Proptech Innovation Showcase: From Manpower to Tech-Power – How Modern Property Management is Transition from Labour-Intensive to Technology-Intensive”, which will explore how real estate management is transitioning from labour-intensive operations to advanced, technology-driven systems.

The discussion will focus on automation, artificial intelligence, and smart property management tools, demonstrating how these innovations enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve tenant satisfaction, all of which are critical factors in the evolving landscape of smart cities and digital transformation.

This session will feature industry experts, including:

Abdul Azim Osman, Co-Founder – Nawy (Largest Proptech in Africa)

Vitaly Berezka, Regional Head Central Asia, MENA & APAC – Plan Radar

Alexander Karabet, Founder & CEO - Mansions Owners Association Management

Hamdan Al Kaitoob, VP - Head of Property & Community Management - Deyaar Development PJSC

Artyom Meltonyan, Founder & CEO – Deluxe Homes

The Power of Data in Real Estate Investment

The conference will also feature a keynote presentation by Sam Mahrabod, CEO and Co-Founder of ROOMVU, titled ‘Real Estate Analytics: A Comprehensive Guide on Predictive Analytics for Large Real Estate Asset Owners.’

The session will explore how predictive analytics can be leveraged to refine investment strategies, optimise asset performance, and drive data-backed decision-making.

Additionally, Nikki Greenberg, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Real Estate of the Future, will present a thought-provoking session on artificial intelligence in real estate titled ‘AI and Machine Learning in Real Estate: How to leverage AI to predict market trends.’ Attendees will gain insights into how AI-powered tools are revolutionising market forecasting, operational automation, and customer engagement in the industry.

Empowering Women in Real Estate

A dedicated conference track will focus on women’s leadership in real estate, under the theme ‘Elevating Global Leadership in Real Estate,’ which will include keynote discussions aimed at fostering gender diversity and expanding leadership opportunities for women in the industry.

One of the conference’s key sessions, ‘Breaking Barriers: Expanding Women’s Leadership in Real Estate,’ will address strategies for achieving gender equality in leadership roles within global real estate markets.

Another inspiring session, ‘The Power of Resilience: Women Rising Beyond Challenges,’ will showcase female leaders from diverse backgrounds who have overcome obstacles to build successful careers in real estate.

Panellists will include:

Arleen Davis, Global Real Estate Sales Director - Damac Dubai Property

Judge Yaqeen Al Hammadi, Judge - Rental Disputes Center UAE

Marlene Llamas Leon, Real Estate Advisor - Realtor

The discussion will delve into the challenges and opportunities for women entrepreneurs in real estate financing, with industry leaders sharing insights on securing investments, navigating financial networks, and overcoming gender biases in the industry.

Building Strong Client Relationships in the Digital Age

Building and maintaining strong client relationships has become increasingly critical as technology continues to reshape real estate interactions. Addressing this shift, Georg Ortner, Founder of Mackler Service AG, will lead a Masterclass titled ‘Building Strong Client Relationships in a Digital Age: Strategies for Effective Client Communication and Retention’

This masterclass will explore key strategies for understanding customer behaviour, enhancing engagement, and establishing long-term trust, equipping attendees with the tools needed to thrive in the evolving real estate landscape.

A Must-Attend Event for Real Estate Professionals

IPS 2025 provides an unparalleled platform for investors, developers, and industry professionals to gain expert insights, explore cutting-edge innovations, and forge strategic partnerships. With a carefully curated lineup of sessions and industry leaders, the event is set to be a landmark gathering for the global real estate community.