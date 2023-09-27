RIYADH, KSA: Nutanix, a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Digital Government Authority (DGA) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the aim of developing mechanisms for government agencies to benefit from cloud services, explore digital business opportunities and intensify ways of cooperation to accelerate innovation and digital transformation in Saudi Arabia.

The memorandum was discussed – in New York City - during a meeting involving a high-level delegation from the Authority, headed by His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Alsuwaiyan, Governor of the Digital Government Authority, with representatives of Nutanix - Mr. Pai Venugopal, Chief Customer Experience Officer, and Mr. Talal Al-Saif, Nutanix’s Sales Director for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Egypt. The agreement was signed in Riyadh.

H.E. Eng. Ahmed Alsuwaiyan said that this memorandum supports the Authority’s initiatives aimed at accelerating the adoption of cloud computing services, and applying international best practices in various fields related to digital government - in order to enhance the Kingdom’s digital leadership, localize the technology industry, provide the necessary support for the process of adopting cloud computing services, and raise the quality of digital services. This is in line with the strategic directions of the digital government and achievement of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Mr. Talal Al-Saif added that the Nutanix platform enables hybrid cloud computing for public sector agencies by allowing them to run and manage workloads and applications across on-premises data centers, public and private clouds, multiple hypervisors, and containers as a single cohesive infrastructure. By simplifying IT infrastructure and associated tasks by Nutanix, government IT teams are freed to focus on new projects and initiatives. “Our technologies keep critical services running smoothly,” he said.

Under this agreement, Nutanix strengthens its cooperation with the Authority and approved XSP service providers, to develop skills and expertise, by providing resource enablement as part of Nutanix’s pre-sales activities, in addition to supporting government and public institutions to adopt public cloud computing services, by creating smooth, fast and scalable methods.