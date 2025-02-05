Matar Al Hemeiri: Digital Dubai’s commitment to artificial intelligence aligns with the directives of our wise leadership. Dubai has been at the forefront of studying AI’s impact and adopting its applications to enhance services and benefit humanity.

Dubai - As part of its commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and future readiness, Digital Dubai is participating in the AI Everything Global Summit and Exhibition, taking place in Abu Dhabi & Dubai from February 4 to 6, 2025. The event will bring together experts, officials, and AI professionals to explore the latest innovations in artificial intelligence and related advanced technologies. With AI driving transformative changes across governments, institutions, and societies, the summit will spotlight groundbreaking developments that are reshaping global markets and redefining key concepts in the digital era.

His Excellency Matar Al Hemeiri, Chief Executive, Digital Dubai Government Establishment, stated: “The rapid global advancements in artificial intelligence continue to unveil groundbreaking developments, transforming concepts, applications, and work methodologies. At Digital Dubai, we place great emphasis on this evolution, guided by the directives of our wise leadership. Dubai was among the pioneering governments to study AI’s impact across government operations, the economy, and daily life. This was followed by the strategic integration of AI into our present and future roadmaps.”

He added: “The Dubai Universal AI Blueprint to accelerate AI adoption marked a significant milestone in this journey, serving as a key pillar of Digital Dubai’s vision to digitize life in Dubai in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. Moreover, the decision to appoint Chief AI Officers across government entities represented an advanced step forward that underscore the deep conviction in the transformative power of this technology in shaping the future.”

Digital Dubai’s AI-driven ecosystem extends across various domains, including smart employee solutions and AI-powered applications designed for talent management, acquisition, and development. Digital Dubai is participating in the exhibition by showcasing its latest AI-driven products and initiatives, focusing on key applications that enhance efficiency and decision-making. Among these is Dubai Dashboard, which provides real-time, comprehensive city indicators to support data-driven decision-making across key sectors in the Emirate of Dubai.