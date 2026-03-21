Dubai: Digital Dubai and the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) urged users to be careful following the detection of phishing attempts targeting users of the UAE PASS through fraudulent messages and links designed to obtain personal information or trick users into approving unauthorized login requests.

The authorities noted that these attempts may take the form of messages that appear official and may be sent via email, SMS, or messaging applications. In some cases, they may appear as login requests or verification within the UAE PASS application itself. Users are advised to immediately cancel any verification or login request they did not initiate and refrain from approving it under any circumstances.

They further emphasized that official authorities will never request users to share login credentials or verification codes, urging users not to share their personal data or verification code with any party, regardless of how legitimate the message may appear. They also warned that scammers may target you by requesting a SIM card replacement, or initiating facial recognition verification procedures to gain access to your digital accounts.

The authorities highlighted the importance of verifying the sender’s identity, avoiding suspicious links, and ensuring the authenticity of website addresses before entering any credentials, in addition to reporting any suspicious messages immediately through UAE PASS support channels.

They also encouraged the public to maintain high level of digital awareness to protect personal data and accounts, emphasizing that continuous vigilance is essential to safeguarding UAE PASS security and the integrity of digital services.