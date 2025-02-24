Sharjah: Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, met with a delegation from the Arab Administrative Development Organisation (ARADO), an affiliate of the League of Arab States, led by H.E. Dr. Nasser Alqahtani, Director General, and Yara Ahmed Dergham, responsible for managing the work of ARADO's Regional Office in Sharjah, explored opportunities for collaboration to support the organisation's regional role.

During the meeting, the visiting delegation commended Sharjah's continued support, notably through hosting the organisation's regional headquarters since 2001, which played a key role in strengthening the organisation's influence and status at the regional level. The meeting also discussed the headquarters' administrative and logistical needs and reviewed regional branch reports showcasing training programmes and workshops to improve government operations and institutional performance.

Discussions also explored collaboration in training and capacity building, focusing on good governance, digital transformation, and modern technology. The delegation highlighted the organisation's expertise in managing government awards and invited DGR to visit its Cairo headquarters to explore further cooperation. Concluding the meeting, both parties agreed to continue coordination and strengthen their partnership to advance institutional development across the Arab region.

A pillar for development and success

Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi emphasised the importance of the collaboration, noting the department's commitment to strengthening relations with local and international institutions that contribute their expertise to support Sharjah's development across various fields, including government operations and institutional performance.

He said: “Enhancing government systems and the performance of public sector institutions and employees is crucial for achieving competitiveness and success, particularly in economic and social spheres. We remain dedicated to our efforts to reinforce Sharjah's status as a leading regional and global destination for work, investment, and multicultural living.”

Ongoing cooperation in administrative development

Last year, the Central Finance Department in Sharjah, in partnership with ARADO, launched a financial training centre to enhance the skills of the emirate’s government employees, graduates, and job seekers in the emirate’s financial sector.

In 2023, ARADO, in collaboration with the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Award for Public Finance, organised the first Arab Financial Forum in Egypt. The event explored best practices in public finance, addressed contemporary challenges in financial management, and proposed effective solutions. It also showcased outstanding public finance management practices and facilitated knowledge exchange between countries.