Dubai, UAE: Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) signed a cooperation agreement with the Supreme Legislation Committee (SLC) intending to strengthen their current strategic relations and raise the standards of legal services and legislative systems pertaining to the field of human resources in the emirate. The key objective of the agreement is to enhance the quality of various services by facilitating the continuous advancement of legislation.

Furthermore, the agreement marks a new step in DGHR’s constant efforts to bolster the Dubai government’s human resources division. It further seeks to foster an adaptive working environment that aligns with global policies and practices, as well as a strong legislative framework that supports the future vision of Dubai. The agreement is designed to promote an attractive foundation for creative talents, one-of-a-kind intellects, and competitive experts around the world.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al-Falasi, Director General of DGHR’s Department, and H.E. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General.

Commenting on the agreement signing, H.E. Al Falasi highlighted the importance of strengthening collaborative ties with SLC, as it could substantially enhance the quality of the legislative framework and legal services associated with human resources in the emirate. The agreement seamlessly aligns with the major objectives of DGHR to steer and empower the human resources sector by leveraging smart solutions, innovative and adaptable policies, and promoting talents that can elevate the competitiveness of Dubai.

H.E. Al Falasi said: “The legal and legislative path holds a vital role in accelerating the development of the Dubai government’s workforce. It is a fundamental element in attaining institutional government harmony and integration between various entities. Furthermore, it reinforces the regulatory and organisational aspects within an entity or institution with the key goal of empowering Dubai’s legal and legislative system. In this regard, the cooperation agreement holds great significance as it provides a platform to exchange experiences, knowledge, and perspectives to guarantee the optimal implementation of legislation.”

H.E. Ahmad bin Meshar, Secretary General of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC), said: “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) to strengthen our cooperation, particularly in regulating civil and paramilitary personnel affairs, and in developing a shared vision for drafting local and federal legislation. This collaboration is a significant step towards enhancing the legislative ecosystem in Dubai and the UAE as a whole. Areas of cooperation pertain to the SLC core services, including providing legal advice and opinion, legal translation, reviewing proposed draft legislation, conducting legislative studies and research, and issuing legislation explanatory notes, thus facilitating the optimal interpretation and implementation of legislation. At the SLC, we remain committed to fostering partnerships with the concerned government entities and stakeholders as we believe that collaboration is key to forging a resilient and inclusive legislative environment in the UAE in line with the national development goals.”

The agreement will focus on diverse areas linked to legislative matters. It will include reviewing the draft legislation proposed by DGHR in line with the existing principles and approaches and completing the necessary procedures for its implementation. The scope of the agreement further covers providing advice on both federal and local draft legislation associated with human resources, to support both civilian and military employees. In addition, both parties will offer input and recommendations while drafting legislation, providing legal translation services for human resources legislation, and actively contributing to research, studies, or finding guides related to the field.

The agreement also focuses on promoting active collaboration in the field of legal opinions and explanatory documents by offering guidance to align perspectives and providing feedback and insights on drafts of legal opinions and explanatory memoranda related to human resources. Moreover, the agreement promotes collaborative efforts to ensure the efficient implementation of legislation.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com