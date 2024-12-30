Dubai, UAE: The Sustainability and Innovation Centre of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) promotes Dubai's position as a global hub for clean energy and sustainable technology by offering a range of scientific and professional programmes, training courses and interactive competitions for individuals. This is achieved in collaboration with strategic partners, including universities, local and international academic institutions, and start-ups. The Centre empowers professionals and specialists, enhances their skills and knowledge, and strengthens their leadership capabilities, while also focusing on developing Emirati talent to actively contribute to shaping the future of renewable energy. To date, the Centre has launched nine professional training courses, with more than 220 participants graduating with accredited certificates.

"We support the significant strides made by the UAE and Dubai in sustainability and the comprehensive development renaissance of the country. The Sustainability and Innovation Centre plays a vital role in achieving the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to generate 100% of energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. In line with the National Youth Agenda and Strategy, we collaborate with local and global partners to launch various programmes and events that increase the number of Emirati youth projects in the clean and renewable energy sector and prepare them academically and professionally in line with future skills and job market demands," said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer noted that the Sustainability and Innovation Centre supports Dubai's commitment to sustainability and innovation, contributing to the Emirate’s efforts to become a global hub for clean energy and the green economy. The centre is a global incubator for innovation in renewable and clean energy and plays a key role in raising awareness about sustainability and green initiatives in Dubai. It introduces thousands of visitors, including the public, students and high-level delegations, to the latest innovations in sustainability and clean energy technologies.

"The Sustainability and Innovation Centre is committed to strengthening collaboration between government entities, private sector organisations, and individuals to promote innovation in sustainability. The centre has become an ideal destination for those seeking to expand their technical and practical expertise in clean and renewable energy," said Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA.

Professional Certification Programme

The Professional Certification Programme is part of the Centre's efforts to provide comprehensive programmes that align with emerging trends and address accelerating challenges. It bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical applications, enhancing the capabilities of a new generation of professionals in clean energy technologies to drive positive change effectively.

Sustainability Manager Professional Certification Programme

Launched by DEWA’s Sustainability and Innovation Centre and the TÜV Rheinland Academy, the Sustainability Manager Professional Certification Programme aims to develop skills in environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainability management in various specialisations in natural sciences, business or related areas. Participants can improve their sustainability performance and achieve the desired strategies and goals. The programme focuses on several aspects, including the development of effective sustainability management; responsible supply chain management; lifecycle and carbon footprint; sustainability strategy and its anchoring in the organisation; significance, value and opportunities of sustainability reporting; and the essentials for preparing sustainability reports. After completing the training and evaluation, participants will receive a professional certificate.

‘Financial Modelling & Analysis of Renewable Energy Projects’ Programme

DEWA’s Sustainability and Innovation Centre, in co-operation with the Gulf Renewable Energy Lab, organises an intensive training on the basic factors that play a decisive role in ensuring the development and delivery of a renewable energy project in accordance with global best practice in the renewable energy sector. Graduates of the programme receive the ‘Financial Modelling & Analysis of Renewable Energy Projects’ international certificate. The training attracts holders of a bachelor’s degree or a diploma in mechanical/electrical engineering or other engineering fields, and professionals with university degrees in finance who specialise in project financing and evaluation of renewable energy projects. Participants also gain the necessary skills and confidence to develop a comprehensive financial model for planning, investment and financial analysis of renewable energy projects.

‘Integrated Solar Photovoltaic (PV) System Designer’ Programme

DEWA's Sustainability and Innovation Centre in collaboration with the TÜV Rheinland Academy organises the training and international standard certification titled the ‘Integrated Solar Photovoltaic (PV) System Designer’ Programme. The training focuses on solar PV systems and plants, design methods, installation, testing and maintenance, and the evaluation of solar PV projects. Participants who complete the training and pass the examination receive certificates of efficiency in the design and installation of solar energy systems.

Greenhouse Gas Accountant

DEWA's Sustainability and Innovation Centre in collaboration with the TÜV Rheinland Academy organise the training and international standard certification titled ‘Greenhouse Gas Accountant’. The training highlights the impact of climate change, greenhouse gas inventory programmes and relevant reports, carbon pricing and carbon footprint reports.

CleanTech Youth Programme

The CleanTech Youth Programme is one of the leading initiatives aimed at preparing a new generation of clean energy and sustainability professionals and leaders. The programme comprises a wide range of activities that combine theoretical and practical aspects, including training workshops focusing on the latest technological developments in the fields of renewable energy, specialised educational sessions offered by prominent academics and experts in the sector, as well as field visits to solar plants and major sustainable projects in the UAE. Over the course of four cycles, the programme saw the graduation of 105 talented young leaders from various UAE universities.

CleanTech Connect programme

The Cleantech Connect programme enables innovators, achievers and professors in clean energy to demonstrate their success in clean energy technologies, as well as share knowledge and raise awareness in society on the latest developments and innovations in the field. Since its launch, the programme has witnessed 37 symposiums and panel discussions attended by more than 2,000 participants from different sectors, reflecting its role in promoting communication and the exchange of ideas to drive innovation in sustainable energy.

Competitions

The Centre also organises a number of competitions aimed at encouraging students and young people to innovate, particularly in the field of renewable and clean energy. The Centre's competitions include:

CleanTech Hackathon

DEWA's Sustainability and Innovation Centre organises the CleanTech Hackathon, a leading platform that brings together creative minds from different categories, including innovators, university students and experts in sustainable innovation. Over two consecutive cycles, the competition saw the participation of 100 participants from diverse scientific and professional backgrounds, working collaboratively to develop creative solutions to meet the challenges of clean energy, urban environments, digital transformation and a sustainable lifestyle.

Young Inspirers Contest

The Young Inspirers Contest aims to raise awareness among students from grades four to 12 about solar energy, its technologies and its role in achieving a more sustainable future. This is in addition to motivating them to use solar energy in their daily life, thus contributing to positive change. To participate in the contest, students need to shoot a 90-second video on how to use solar energy to promote a responsible and sustainable lifestyle. More than 200 participants interacted across four cycles.

CleanTech Innovators Exhibition

DEWA's Sustainability and Innovation Centre organised the CleanTech Innovators Exhibition, which brought together leading experts and professionals in clean energy. The exhibition provided an opportunity for 15 major entrepreneurs and professionals, including key players from the local and global market, to showcase the latest solutions and innovations that shape the promising future of renewable energy technologies. The exhibition included a wide range of innovative projects covering the future of green hydrogen, electric mobility, digital transformation and Big Data, as well as solar energy solutions and energy storage techniques.

Innovative exhibitions and experiences

DEWA's Sustainability and Innovation Centre provides visitors with a unique experience to explore the latest innovations in clean energy technologies, starting with the exhibition area on the first floor, which focuses on DEWA’s journey, key historical inventions and innovations in electricity. The area includes over 30 interactive exhibits designed to introduce visitors to developments in clean and renewable energy. The site also houses the DEWA Museum, water desalination plants and a visual space that explains the properties of light and solar radiation. The Centre features an exhibition on critical components of photovoltaic solar cells and related technologies, including Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) tower. It also showcases DEWA’s renewable energy journey, Smart DEWA, solar cell applications in spacecraft and satellites, and the development of DEWA’s sustainable buildings.

Visitors can watch innovative drone and hologram shows, and try several interactive experiences, including the autonomous bus ride. Using metaverse technology, the Centre provides a unique experience that allows visitors to go on a virtual tour of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.

The Sustainability and Innovation Centre welcomes visitors from Saturday to Wednesday, from 9am to 4pm, and Thursdays from 9am to 12pm. The Centre offers discounts on tickets for children and students and free entrance for People of Determination. Tickets are available on www.mbrsic.ae or the Centre’s smart app (MBRSIC).