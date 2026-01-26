Dubai, UAE: The world marks the International Day of Clean Energy on 26 January each year. Adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, the day coincides with the anniversary of the establishment of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), which is based in Abu Dhabi, reaffirming the UAE’s leading role in supporting the global transition to renewable energy. The UAE co-sponsored the draft resolution to adopt this international day, alongside the Republic of Panama.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, emphasised that the UAE, under the wise leadership of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is among the world’s leading countries in the transition to clean and renewable energy. He noted that the UAE Consensus approved by the representatives of 197 countries, in addition to the European Union during COP28, which the UAE hosted at Expo City Dubai marked a turning point in international climate action. It includes firm commitments by participating countries to take immediate and ambitious measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“The International Day of Clean Energy is an annual occasion to renew global commitment to accelerating the transition to clean and renewable energy sources. On this day, Dubai’s experience stands out as a global model for transforming strategic visions into major projects that support climate action, protect natural resources and enhance energy security and sustainability. At DEWA, we continue to implement pioneering projects in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, to provide 100% of total power generation capacity from clean sources by 2050. DEWA’s integrated projects reflect Dubai’s innovation-driven approach, leveraging advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, to enhance efficiency and build a resilient clean energy ecosystem that supports sustainable development, improves quality of life and shapes a brighter and more sustainable future for all,” said Al Tayer.

An integrated ecosystem for a sustainable future

DEWA’s pioneering projects reflect its commitment to supporting national and global efforts to achieve net zero, while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for a green economy driven by innovation and knowledge. DEWA’s clean and renewable energy key projects include:

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park: A cornerstone of green transition

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the world’s largest single-site solar park. Its current production capacity stands at 3,860 megawatts (MW) and is set to exceed 8,000MW by 2030, compared to 5,000MW in the original plan. Clean energy currently accounts for around 21.5% of DEWA’s total installed capacity and is expected to rise to more than 36% by 2030, compared to 25% in the original plan, contributing to a reduction of over 8.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

DEWA is implementing the solar park’s projects in partnership with the private sector using the independent power producer model. This pioneering approach reflects the integration of government vision, technological innovation and investment efficiency. Five phases have been completed to date while work continues on the remaining projects of the sixth phase. DEWA has also launched a global tender for the seventh phase, which will add 2,000MW of capacity from photovoltaic solar panels and include a 1,400MW battery energy storage system with a six-hour storage duration, providing a total storage capacity of 8,400 megawatt-hours (MWh). This will make it one of the world’s largest solar-plus-storage projects.

Green Hydrogen: Anticipating the future of energy

DEWA has implemented the Green Hydrogen project, the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa to produce hydrogen using solar power. The project is located at the outdoor testing facilities of DEWA’s Research and Development Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The pilot plant was designed as a testing platform for future hydrogen applications, including transport and industrial uses. The facility produces approximately 400 kilogrammes of green hydrogen per day, which is utilised through a combined heat and power unit generating around 300 kilowatts of electricity.

Hatta: Energy storage and enhanced grid resilience

DEWA further strengthens its clean energy ecosystem through the 250MW pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta, the first of its kind in the Gulf region. The plant has a storage capacity of up to 1,500 MWh and an operational lifespan of up to 80 years. It represents an advanced model for enhancing grid resilience, enabling rapid response to energy demand and improving the efficiency of electricity generation and storage systems.

Shams Dubai: Enabling community participation in the green transition

The Shams Dubai initiative represents the community dimension of DEWA’s clean energy strategy, enabling building owners to generate electricity using photovoltaic solar panels and connect them to DEWA’s grid under the Distributed Renewable Resources Generation programme. This supports Dubai’s vision to become the world’s smartest and most sustainable city.

