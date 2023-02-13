Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is participating in the 9th World Government Summit as the Sustainable Energy Partner. During the Summit, held from 13 to 15 February 2023, DEWA highlights its key project and initiatives to limit carbon emissions in the energy sector by increasing the share of clean and renewable energy capacity, which currently constitutes 14% of the total energy production capacity in Dubai.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, will give a speech on the second day of the World Government Summit to highlight Dubai’s clean and renewable energy and what it offers to the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), which the UAE will host in Dubai Expo City later this year.

The projects DEWA will highlight during its participation in the World Government Summit 2023 include:

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which DEWA is implementing, is the largest single-site solar park in the world using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. It contributes to achieving the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. The current production capacity of the solar park is 2,027 megawatts (MW) using solar photovoltaic and concentrated solar power (CSP) technologies. This is about 14% of Dubai’s energy mix, which has reached 14,517MW.

The Green Hydrogen Project

DEWA will highlight the Green Hydrogen project, which it implemented in cooperation with Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens Energy at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. It is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa to produce hydrogen using solar energy. The pilot project, which covers an area of about 10,000 square metres, has been designed and built to accommodate future applications and test platforms for various uses of hydrogen, including energy production and transportation.

The hydroelectric power plant in Hatta

DEWA highlights the pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant that it is building in Hatta. It will have a production capacity of 250 MW, and a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours. This is the first station of its kind in the Arabian Gulf region. The hydroelectric power plant will be an energy storage facility with a turnaround efficiency of 78.9% that utilises the water stored in the upper dam, which is converted to kinetic energy during the flow of water through the 1.2-kilometre subterranean tunnel. This kinetic energy rotates the turbines and converts mechanical energy to electrical energy, which is sent to DEWA’s grid within 90 seconds in response to demand. To store energy, clean energy generated at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park will be used to pump the water through this tunnel back to the upper dam by converting the electrical power to kinetic energy making the whole project 100% renewable.

Space-D

DEWA is also highlighting its ‘Space-D programme,’ which aims to enhance the operational efficiency and effectiveness of its production, transmission and distribution sectors, improve performance and increase stakeholders’ happiness. As per of the programme, DEWA launched "DEWA-Sat 1" nanosatellite last year and plans to launch "DEWA-Sat 2" nanosatellite in 2023. DEWA is the first utility in the world to use nano-satellites in its operations.

The Green Charger

DEWA will highlight the Green Charger for electric vehicles. DEWA has installed more than 350 charging stations across Dubai to support green mobility in the Emirate and the UAE and encourage individuals and organisations to buy environmentally friendly electric vehicles.

Digital DEWA

DEWA highlights the subsidiaries of Digital DEWA, its digital arm, which aims to redefine the concept of a utility and build a new digital future for Dubai. Digital DEWA focuses on four pillars: launching advanced solar energy technologies in Dubai, operating a renewable energy network that uses innovative energy storage technologies, integrating clean energy and storage, and expanding the use of integrated solutions for Artificial Intelligence. This is achieved through the subsidiaries of Digital DEWA: Data Hub Integrated Solutions (Moro), InfraX, and DigitalX.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Khuloud Al Ali / Ribal Dayekh

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

Media@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae

Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal, Hattlan Media

afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.Snapchat.com/add/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial