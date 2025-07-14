Gulf equities ended largely subdued on Monday, pressured by renewed tensions in the U.S. tariff war, though some investors hoped President Donald Trump's threats were largely rhetorical. Trump said on Saturday he would impose a 30% tariff on most EU and Mexican imports starting August 1, despite ongoing talks.

The European Union extended a suspension of countermeasures to U.S. tariffs until early August while seeking a negotiated settlement, but Germany's finance minister Lars Klingbeil urged firm action if the levies go ahead.

Saudi Arabia's index dropped 0.4%, extending previous session's losses, with Saudi Arabian Mining Company retreating 1.1%. ACWA Power Co gained 0.6% after signing $8.3 billion in clean energy deals, helping limit the decline. Most sectors were in negative territory, said Joseph Dahrieh, managing principal at Tickmill.

"Nevertheless, the Saudi market retains the potential for recovery, contingent on further positive second-quarter results and a sustained rally in oil prices."

Dubai's main index closed flat but touched a fresh 17-year high, as mixed sector performance and caution ahead of earnings kept trade subdued. Abu Dhabi index also ended the session unchanged. Investors now await U.S. inflation data for June, due on Tuesday, for insights on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path. Markets are currently pricing in just over 50 basis points worth of easing by December. The Fed's decisions have a significant impact on the Gulf region's monetary policy, as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

The Qatari index slipped 0.6%, with stocks falling across board. Qatar Islamic Bank led the decline, losing 1.3%, its sharpest fall in nearly a month. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index climbed 2%, with Commercial International Bank jumping 3.4%.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.4% to 11,214

Abu Dhabi was flat at 10,063

Dubai closed flat at 5,857

QATAR dropped 0.6% to 10,770

EGYPT advanced 2% to 33,727

BAHRAIN declined 0.4% to 1,952

OMAN added 0.1% to 4,627

KUWAIT finished flat at 9,368

(Reporting by Amna Mariyam and Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)