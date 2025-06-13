Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), affirmed that the recent roadshow by DEWA’s delegation to the People's Republic of China reflects Dubai's unwavering commitment to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net-Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to transform the emirate into a global hub for sustainability and the green economy.

Al Tayer explained that the roadshow is part of DEWA’s efforts to strengthen its global partnerships with major companies and leading research centres in renewable energy and energy storage technologies, ensuring the optimal implementation of clean and renewable energy projects as well as introducing the latest developments at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar park, located in Dubai.

DEWA’s delegation included Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence, and Ghanim Alqassim, Senior Manager – Solar Energy at DEWA.

The road show included meetings and field visits with leading global companies in the solar and energy storage sectors. It followed a successful road show hosted by DEWA in Dubai in April, which was attended by around 100 representatives of prominent solar and energy storage companies from around the world.

During the tour, DEWA’s delegation met senior officials from several leading international companies, including Sungrow, China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC), Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), Tesla, State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) and Huawei. The objective was to learn about global best practices in solar and storage technologies to support the implementation of the seventh phase of the solar park and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for clean energy, innovation, the renewable energy transition and the green economy.

DEWA hosted a forum in Shanghai that brought together officials from leading solar and energy storage companies in China. The forum featured a presentation highlighting the achievements of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and outlined the road map for its seventh phase. It also included a dynamic Q&A session, underscoring DEWA’s open and transparent approach to working with international clean energy developers and technology providers.

A total of 47 international companies have expressed interest in developing the seventh phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park under the independent power producer (IPP) model. This 1,600 megawatt (MW) phase, with the potential to expand to 2,000MW, will use photovoltaic solar panels and have a battery energy storage system with a capacity of 1,000MW for six hours, providing a total storage capacity of 6,000 megawatt-hours. This will make it one of the world’s largest solar-plus-storage projects. Commissioning is scheduled to take place in stages between 2027 and 2029.