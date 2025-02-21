Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is participating in ‘UAE Innovates 2025’, the 10th edition of the UAE’s innovation month, held under the theme ‘The Power of 10 – Where Does Your Strength Lie?’ Building on its legacy of fostering innovation, DEWA is highlighting its latest achievements aligned with national digital transformation plans, as well as its positive role in consolidating government progress in this area and celebrating innovators.

During Dubai Innovation Week DEWA is showcasing more than 50 innovative projects at the Innovation Tent and in all its buildings. It will also organise over 35 physical and virtual workshops for employees and schoolchildren to promote their participation in anticipating and shaping a sustainable future. Moreover, DEWA is organising the annual ‘Innovation and the Future Conference’ at DEWA Academy on 25 February 2025, with the participation of 11 prominent local and international speakers, creatives and innovators.

“Following the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, DEWA promotes the position of the UAE and Dubai as a global hub for innovation and innovators. Since its inception 10 years ago, ‘UAE Innovates’ has succeeded in spreading the culture of innovation and transforming it into a lifestyle for society and a government working approach,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“It further succeeded in encouraging the development of future business models supportive of the digital economy and innovative practices and methodologies, thus making the government of the UAE the most innovative in the world. We embrace innovation as an institutional approach, a social culture and an essential driver of continuous development. We also utilise disruptive technologies, including generative artificial intelligence, blockchain and the metaverse, to improve quality of life and enhance the competitiveness of our business and the happiness of stakeholders, thereby ensuring a more sustainable and brighter future,” added Al Tayer.