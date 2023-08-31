Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has concluded its ‘Make Smart Summer Choices Your Habit’ campaign. The campaign was launched in June of this year and lasted until the end of August. It aimed to raise awareness among residential customers to effectively manage their electricity and water consumption during summer. The campaign provided tips through DEWA’s social media and external channels. It encouraged community members to adopt a sustainable lifestyle by following simple daily steps. It also included virtual lectures to introduce a group of organisation from the governmental, semi-governmental, and private sectors and People of Determination centres on DEWA’s digital services and programmes, available through its smart app, to help customers understand their consumption patterns and make smart decisions to reduce waste.

“DEWA is keen to include all segments of society in sustainable development by providing innovative tools, programmes, and initiatives that enable them to manage their consumption online, and preserve natural resources. This supports DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050. As part of our social responsibility, we launch and support awareness campaigns that encourage the public to uphold their responsibility of protecting the environment and achieving Net-Zero,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

During the campaign, DEWA called on community members to ensure that safety standards are always in place in their homes, especially before travelling or being away for long periods. DEWA stressed the need to ensure the activation of its ‘Away Mode’ feature. Customers can activate this feature through their accounts on DEWA’s website and smart app. They can also select the activation period to receive daily or weekly data by email.

DEWA also urged customers to periodically check for potential leaks in internal water connections, as such leaks can cause significant wastage and damage to properties. To preserve resources, DEWA also reiterated its call to customers to use its smart initiatives and services to increase water consumption efficiency and limit waste.

The campaign was well-received by its target audience, who praised DEWA’s digital and innovative programmes to help customers with the efficiency of their water and electricity consumption. They also commended DEWA’s awareness campaigns that help community members reduce their carbon footprint.

Through the Smart Living dashboard, DEWA enables customers to monitor their consumption and obtain annual, monthly and daily consumption reports. ‘My Sustainable Living Programme’ allows customers to compare their consumption with those of similarly efficient homes in their area and get customised tips. Through the ‘Away Mode’ service, they can receive daily and weekly email reports when they activate the service or travel. The Self-Assessment tool includes a survey for customers to assess their consumption. After completing the assessment, customers receive a detailed report on their usage. DEWA Store, on the app, provides a reliable list of technical service providers in the event of internal faults in the building. Customers can also benefit from the exclusive discounts on DEWA Store to make their homes smart.

Moreover, DEWA provides the High-Water Usage Alert to help customers detect leakages in water connections after the meter. The service sends instant notifications to customers if the smart meter system detects any unusual increase in consumption.

