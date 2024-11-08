Abu Dhabi, UAE - The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced the implementation of new guidelines for construction signboards in Abu Dhabi. Effective from October 2024, these measures aim to improve the accessibility and integrity of ongoing developments across the emirate.

Under these regulations, traditional signs displaying key details—such as the project’s name, construction firm, along with estimated start and completion dates—must be replaced with a QR code. When scanned, it provides the public as well as inspectors and regulatory stakeholders with live updates and comprehensive specifications about the development, covering its location, number, type, and an overview of the permit for the work being undertaken.

This initiative ensures that all relevant information can be easily verified for accuracy and compliance. The data accessed through the scannable codes will be obtained from the Municipal e-Permitting System (MePS), guaranteeing that the permit status is continually up-to-date and accurately reflects any changes, including those related to the construction firms and engineering companies involved.

Contractors have already been informed to revise their existing displays, with all new building projects featuring the codes prominently at the entrances of building sites.

This policy reflects DMT’s commitment to advancing operational standards within the construction sector in Abu Dhabi.

About the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT)

Established in 2019, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) was created by merging the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities with the Department of Transport.

DMT’s mandate is simple: devising, delivering, and developing services that enable the entire Abu Dhabi community to realise its full potential, while strengthening the Emirate’s reputation as world-class destination to live, work, and visit. Empowered by the values of good governance, the department actively supports the Abu Dhabi government's ambition to spearhead progressive urban planning and transportation, resulting in economic growth and transformative investments across the Emirate.

From infrastructure, facilities, and transportation to pedestrian and cycling pathways, parks, schools, places of worship, and more, DMT strives to meet every resident's needs and enhance their overall quality of life.

This is achieved by providing efficient services across three regional municipalities - Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra – and overseeing the ongoing development of the Emirate’s land, air, and maritime transport networks.

Driven by innovation and sustainability, the DMT aims to build smart cities, adapt to change, and sustain prosperity for future generations across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

