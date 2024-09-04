Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has launched a series of initiatives aimed at promoting sustainability and conservation efforts among Abu Dhabi’s next generation. Through awareness programs in schools and households, the DoE is promoting a more sustainable future as Abu Dhabi advances its efforts toward achieving the UAE's 2050 net zero goals.

Education is crucial for shaping a sustainable future and is a key focus for the DoE. The Abu Dhabi Demand Side Management and Energy Rationalization Strategy 2030 aims to reduce electricity consumption by 22% and water consumption by 32% by 2030, with several programs managed by various entities and overseen by the DoE. As part of this Strategy, the Behavioural Change program is a key enabler to enhance policy effectiveness, promote energy and water-efficient practices and help the community become more sustainable.

Eng. Ahmed Juma Al Falasi, Energy Efficiency Sector Executive Director- Acting at DoE said: "Our new initiatives aim to educate and empower individuals, creating a society that is highly aware of the importance of rationalizing electricity and water consumption and how to conserve them. By educating students, these initiatives expand to the community by engaging the next generation in action-based learning. We aim to inspire generations to achieve sustainability and environmental awareness by reducing carbon emissions. These individuals will carry the behavioural patterns with them throughout their lives and will, in turn, teach the next generation the habits needed to make a difference."

In collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), the Children’s Kit initiative provided nearly 2,000 students in Abu Dhabi schools with efficiency kits. Tailored for two age groups—6 to 9 years old and 10 to13 years old—the kits include guides on sustainable living and practical tools such as water-efficient showerheads and solar-powered chargers. The initiative encourages a culture of responsibility and cultivates efficient habits from a young age.

The DoE’s has also launched a gamified learning tool called “EnergiX,” which is available for download on Apple and Android devices worldwide. This interactive tool educates children and their parents about the importance of energy and water conservation through an engaging gameplay. By providing actionable ways for children to begin conserving resources, the game instils valuable lessons in a fun and enjoyable manner.