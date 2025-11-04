The agreement establishes a comprehensive regulatory framework for hazardous and petroleum materials within Abu Dhabi’s energy sector to strengthen governance and safety standards

A unified digital platform will enable real-time tracking and data exchange, ensuring accurate monitoring of hazardous and petroleum materials and mitigating risks

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre (ADHMMC) to develop an integrated regulatory and supervisory framework for managing hazardous and petroleum materials across the energy sector. The agreement strengthens institutional coordination, enhances regulatory efficiency, and ensures the highest standards of safety and operational governance within the Emirate.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Eng. Ahmed Alsayed Mohamed Al Sheebani, Acting Director General of Regulatory Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, and H.E. Khalfan Abdulla Al Mansoori, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre, during a signing ceremony held on the sidelines of ADIPEC 2025.

Under the agreement, both entities will launch a series of strategic initiatives, including the development of a unified digital system for real-time tracking and data exchange. The platform will enable precise monitoring of hazardous materials, reduce health and environmental risks, and support the sustainability and advancement of safety practices within the sector.

H.E. Eng. Ahmed Alsayed Mohamed Al Sheebani, Acting Director General of Regulatory Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said: “Our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre underscores our shared focus on enhancing safety and sustainability within the energy sector. Through improved coordination and the adoption of advanced digital monitoring systems, we are strengthening our capability to manage hazardous and petroleum materials responsibly, ensuring their safe handling and the protection of our community.”

H.E. Khalfan Abdulla Al Mansoori, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre, added: “This MoU expands our efforts to establish an integrated regulatory framework for managing hazardous materials across the Emirate by advancing the development of legislation and oversight mechanisms. It aims to enhance community and environmental protection, promote sustainability within the energy sector, and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s economic growth and investment landscape. Our partnership with the Department of Energy marks a significant step toward creating a unified and connected system for hazardous materials management, supported by advanced technologies, smart integration, and national policies aligned with global best practices in governance and safety.”

This partnership reinforces Abu Dhabi’s approach to strong governance and operational resilience in the energy sector. It encompasses joint operational frameworks, oversight of hazardous materials handling, and coordinated emergency response efforts by relevant authorities. The agreement also includes awareness initiatives designed to promote safety across the sector.

The MoU supports Abu Dhabi’s vision and national strategies for environmental preservation and economic security by enhancing regulatory and technical frameworks, implementing global best practices, and strengthening institutional readiness and sustainability. It also unifies oversight efforts, facilitates the exchange of technical data, and advances the development of policies, legislation, and training programmes. In addition, the partnership paves the way for innovative future projects in smart monitoring, scientific research, and public awareness campaigns that encourage the safe and responsible use of petroleum materials.

About the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy

Established in 2018, the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) envisions fostering a prosperous economy, a sustainable society, and a safe environment. The DoE is responsible for developing the policies, regulations, and strategies that drive the transformation of the Emirate’s energy sector, nurturing national capabilities, and achieving an efficient, reliable, and secure energy ecosystem. The Department also safeguards consumer interests, mitigates environmental impacts, and ensures the provision of safe, affordable, and sustainable energy services through the adoption of innovative smart technologies.

