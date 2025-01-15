Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, in line with its commitment to advancing the energy sector and embedding sustainable practices across society and industry, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Aldar. The MoU seeks to strengthen collaborative efforts in energy and water efficiency, sustainability, and the preservation of resources for the benefit of future generations. This partnership will further support joint efforts aimed at empowering and promoting sustainability practices, contributing to holistic prosperity across all sectors in Abu Dhabi.

The MOU was formalized at the Department of Energy’s pavilion during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. The signing, attended by His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, DoE Chairman, was conducted by His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, DoE Undersecretary, and Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar, in the presence of a number of executives from both organisations.

This partnership forms a key element of the strategic collaboration between the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and leading private sector firms, particularly in the real estate sector, which plays a pivotal role in driving sustainable development and fostering urban growth. These companies are instrumental in enhancing living standards and championing sustainability across the community in line with their corporate social responsibility values. By co-launching initiatives and projects aimed at optimizing energy and water efficiency, reshaping resource consumption patterns, and fostering environmental conservation, they are actively contributing to the creation of a more sustainable future.

Commenting on the partnership, His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, DoE Undersecretary, said: “The Department of Energy remains dedicated to forging and activating strong partnerships that positively and meaningfully impact the lives of the Emirate’s residents and its infrastructure. This is achieved by enhancing adherence to efficiency and sustainability standards in sector-related activities and associated practices, both at individual and organizational levels, while advancing efforts to promote environmental preservation and the prudent management of natural resources, energy, and water supplies.”

Al Rumaithi emphasized his strong appreciation for this strategic partnership with Aldar, viewing it as a significant step towards achieving sustainable development and aligning with the ambitious strategic objectives of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its economic vision regarding energy, sustainability, and environmental protection.

His Excellency continued: “Both organizations have robust resources, expertise, capabilities, and knowledge that will guarantee the success of the activities and initiatives to be carried out in the near future. We will explore additional collaborative opportunities related to energy and water efficiency projects, evaluation policies and strategies, research and development programs, knowledge transfer and capacity-building activities. This also includes awareness and educational campaigns designed to encourage positive practices in energy and water consumption.”

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar, said: “We are honoured to partner with the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy to promote sustainable living in our communities and to introduce innovative solutions that improve resource efficiency. At Aldar, we strive to adopt the best sustainability practices and solutions across our operations. Our partnership with the Department of Energy represents a significant step towards achieving our common goals to preserve natural resources and support net zero ambitions.”