ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates: The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) received a high-level delegation from the European Parliament at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, where both parties explored opportunities for joint cooperation to adopt the highest standards in the field of human rights.

The delegation was welcomed by His Excellency Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI, and His Excellency Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General of the NHRI. The visitors were briefed on the Institution’s latest developments and its plans to strengthen collaboration and engagement with international human rights organizations.

Commenting on the visit, H.E. Kruse noted that this marks the third visit by the European Parliament—and the second this year—which affirms the Parliament’s interest in the NHRI’s efforts to promote and protect human rights, as well as its commitment to enhancing cooperation with the international community.

The delegation was led by H.E. David McAllister, Chair of the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs, and was accompanied by H.E. Lucía Berger, EU Ambassador to the UAE, along with a number of senior officials and representatives from several European Parliament member countries.

About the National Human Rights Institution:

The National Human Rights Institution was established under Federal Law No. (12) of 2021 as an independent entity with financial and administrative autonomy in carrying out its functions, activities, and mandates. The NHRI aims to promote and protect human rights and freedoms in accordance with the provisions of the UAE Constitution, applicable laws and legislations, as well as relevant international conventions, treaties, and agreements.