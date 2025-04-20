Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi’s leading arbitration centre arbitrateAD has been awarded the GAR Guide to Regional Arbitration award for ‘Arbitral Institution That Impressed’ at the 2025 Global Arbitration Review (GAR) Awards. This honour highlights arbitrateAD’s rising prominence on the international stage and acknowledges its excellence and innovation in the field of international arbitration.

Presented by Global Arbitration Review – a leading resource on international arbitration news and community intelligence – the award recognises institutions outside the traditional arbitration centres, such as Paris, London, or New York, that have made meaningful contributions to the development of regional arbitration.

The award, presented in Paris on April 10, marks a significant milestone not only for the Centre, but also for Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE legal ecosystem. In announcing the award, GAR noted that arbitrateAD had “made great strides in its first year, including the formation of an impressive arbitration court and its appointment of a new registrar and chairperson.”

This recognition of arbitrateAD reflects the institution’s growing international credibility and underscores the Emirate’s commitment to building a world-class alternative dispute resolution framework, increasing the Emirate’s attractiveness to multinational corporations and global law firms. This achievement is also closely aligned with the strategic objectives of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and its ambition to be recognised as a financial and legal hub of global import.

His Excellency Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of arbitrateAD and first Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, said: “We are honoured to see arbitrateAD recognised with the GAR awards for ‘Arbitral Institution That Impressed.’. This international milestone not only affirms the calibre and credibility of the Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre, but also reinforces Abu Dhabi’s global standing as a forward-looking hub for dispute resolution. It is a proud achievement that reflects the vision, commitment, and growing influence of the Centre — and a significant moment for the emirate’s progressive legal and business landscape.”

Maria Chedid, President of arbitrateAD’s Inaugural Court of Arbitration and Global Chair of the arbitration practice at the law firm of Arnold & Porter, expressed appreciation to GAR for the recognition and said: “It is gratifying that arbitrateAD has been recognised for an impressive first year as the Centre has worked to build a strong Secretariat team working alongside the diverse group of international experts that sit on its Court of Arbitration. I look forward to the Centre’s growing success and Abu Dhabi’s continuing emergence as a hub for international dispute resolution, both in the region and globally.”

About arbitrateAD

arbitrateAD is Abu Dhabi’s flagship arbitration centre, offering a modern, internationally aligned framework for the resolution of commercial disputes. arbitrateAD plays a vital role in advancing the Emirate’s vision to become a leading global legal and financial hub.

Launched by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2023, and fully operational since 1 February 2024, arbitrateAD has provided successful arbitration services to companies of all sizes doing business in a wide range of industries. For more information, please visit: https://arbitratead.ae/. Or contact us via email at: info@arbitratead.ae

Media Contact:

Seif Ahmad Alawneh – Corporate Communications Office

Email: s.alawneh@adcci.gov.ae