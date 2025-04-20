Sharjah: As part of its strategic efforts to strengthen the cybersecurity ecosystem in the Emirate of Sharjah, Sharjah Cyber Security Center, operating under Sharjah Digital Department (SDD), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Fortinet Inc., a US-based global leader in cybersecurity solutions and services. The agreement aims to reinforce cooperation in ICT security and enhance national capabilities in addressing cyber threats.

The MoU seeks to foster cooperation between both parties across various ICT and cybersecurity domains, with a particular focus on strengthening national collaboration, advancing legislative and regulatory frameworks, and supporting judicial and law enforcement efforts in cyber deterrence, prevention, and response. It also encompasses the development of awareness and educational programmes, joint scientific and technological research, and business and economic exchange related to cybersecurity.

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will collaborate across a wide range of cybersecurity domains, including exchanging insights on advanced security solutions, joint organisation of technical workshops, training sessions, and cyber drills, and mutual participation in technical forums and educational initiatives. The partnership also includes access to Fortinet Inc.’s NSE training materials, advisory support for incident response, and joint efforts in gap assessments, enterprise networking, cloud security, and digital forensics. Both parties aim to enhance institutional capabilities and advance national digital resilience through skill-building, shared expertise, and strategic collaboration.

Commenting on the signing of the MoU, His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of SDD, affirmed that the partnership aligns with the department’s strategic objectives and reflects its commitment to strengthening the emirate’s digital readiness. He noted that building a comprehensive cybersecurity framework is essential to safeguarding the progress of digital transformation and supporting long-term, sustainable development.

He stated: “Establishing a secure and resilient digital environment is one of the core objectives for which Sharjah Digital Department was founded; it is integral to our mission to lead and empower digital transformation across the emirate. Cybersecurity and digital trust are key pillars of this journey; we are committed to protecting Sharjah’s critical digital assets and ensuring their integrity amid evolving global threats. Partnerships with leading international organisations like Fortinet Inc. are vital to enhancing cybersecurity resilience, fostering inclusive innovation, and advancing sustainable digital solutions that transform government services into seamless, efficient, and people-first experiences that improve quality of life.”

For his part, Eng. Abdelnasir Obaid BuKhatir, Director of the Sharjah Cyber Security Center, stated: “This partnership with Fortinet Inc. marks a strategic milestone in our ongoing efforts to build a comprehensive cybersecurity ecosystem in the Emirate of Sharjah and strengthen national digital capabilities capable of keeping pace with rapid technological advancements. Collaborating with leading global experts enables us to elevate performance, enhance preparedness, and ensure our government services’ secure and forward-looking digital transformation.”

A spokesperson from Fortinet Inc. expressed their pride in formalising the agreement, noting the broad scope of collaboration it enables with Sharjah Cyber Security Center. They highlighted Fortinet Inc’s global expertise in information security, affirming that this partnership is a key step toward developing a robust, sustainable cybersecurity ecosystem aligned with Sharjah’s vision for digital transformation.

They added that partnering with pioneering national entities such as Sharjah Cyber Security Center underscores Fortinet Inc.’s commitment to supporting a secure digital environment that fosters innovation and sustainable economic growth across the region.

The memorandum of understanding also reinforces key principles, including sovereign equality, mutual respect, and reciprocal cooperation, which contribute to advancing cybersecurity and promoting digital resilience across Sharjah and the wider United Arab Emirates.