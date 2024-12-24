Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is continuing its transformative journey of growth, with the emirate’s hotels welcoming 4.8 million guests and seeing a 26% increase in international guests year-to-date (YTD) as of October 2024 . DCT Abu Dhabi also welcomed more than 3.9 million visitors across its cultural events and landmarks YTD October, a 21% increase compared to the same period last year, highlighting the success of cultural initiatives that draw inspiration from traditional and modern elements.

These achievements highlight Abu Dhabi’s evolution into a global cultural and tourism centre, driven by DCT Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision and successful collaborations with partners across the private, government and semi-government ecosystem. In a media briefing, H.E. Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, detailed the emirate’s accomplishments and initiatives, while also outlining strategic plans aligned with Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030 to further enhance the emirate’s global standing as a cultural and travel destination.

H.E. Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Our journey so far has been transformational as we continue to share Abu Dhabi with the world. We are guided by a bold vision set forth in the refreshed Tourism Strategy 2030 and Culture Strategy, and the results we’ve shared underscore Abu Dhabi’s commitment to excellence and sustainable growth, and highlight the impact of coordinated efforts in destination and cultural development.

“By crafting authentic experiences, developing our infrastructure, and fostering talent, community engagement, and key partnerships, we are shaping the emirate into a thriving global leader in the tourism and culture sector.”

From January to October 2024, Abu Dhabi welcomed 4.8 million hotel guests , surpassing pre-pandemic figures and achieving a 26% increase in international guests from 26 key source markets, including India, China, Russia, the UK, and Saudi Arabia.

DCT Abu Dhabi's cultural sites, libraries and museums saw over 3.9 million visitors this year as of October, which was a 21% increase compared to 2023.

Propelled by partnerships

Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030 continues to chart a bold course for growth, aiming to attract 39.3 million visitors, create 178,000 new jobs in the tourism sector, and contribute AED 90 billion to the GDP by 2030, while cementing the emirate’s legacy as a place of cherished traditions and modern cultural explorations.

These ambitious goals will be achieved through 25 targeted initiatives across the strategy’s four key pillars: offering and city activation, promotion and marketing, infrastructure and mobility, and visa, licensing, and regulation.

A key catalyst for the success of these initiatives will be DCT Abu Dhabi's close collaboration with its partners, leveraging existing foundations to unlock new opportunities for growth and progress. The recently held City Tourism Briefing exemplified the value of partnerships, as it connected top DCT Abu Dhabi leadership with stakeholders from the tourism and aviation industry.

The aviation segment of the Briefing outlined recent developments in the sector, such as the news that Zayed International Airport is now serviced by 24 airlines, enhancing the emirate’s status as a travel hub with exceptional global connectivity. Etihad Airways launched 10 new routes this year, while Wizz Air Abu Dhabi connects travellers to 35 destinations across 25 countries, and Air Arabia connects over 200 destinations from six strategic hubs spread across the UAE, Morocco, Egypt, and Pakistan.

Roadmap for transformation

Looking ahead, DCT Abu Dhabi’s approach to growth includes expanding into new international markets while strengthening its presence in existing ones. Trade initiatives such as roadshows, training programmes, and collaboration with travel partners are designed to elevate Abu Dhabi’s global profile as a top destination for leisure, entertainment, business events, arts and culture, heritage, and more. The emirate is also enhancing hotel capacity to meet increasing demand and ensure an exceptional visitor experience.

Significant entertainment and cultural projects in the pipeline include the expansion of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi with the addition of a Harry Potter World, construction completion of the Saadiyat Cultural District in 2025, the development of Hudayriyat Island as a centre for sports and adventure, and the enhancement of Yas Waterworld.

As the emirate solidifies its position as a leading global tourism and cultural destination, DCT Abu Dhabi remains committed to shaping a future filled with progressive transformation, dedication to excellence, and continued collaboration with private, semi-private, and government entities to drive success.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

