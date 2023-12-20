Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has signed 10 Joint Marketing Programmes (JMPs) with leading travel brands to build further awareness and drive tourism sector growth in Abu Dhabi.

The agreements will build on Abu Dhabi’s appeal to European travellers, harnessing the region’s potential to generate increased growth in visitor numbers to the emirate and supporting Abu Dhabi’s ambitious goal of attracting more than 24 million visitors to the emirate this year.

DCT Abu Dhabi entered into new agreements with leading tour operators including On the Beach, Trailfinders (UK and Ireland’s leading tour operator), Destination 2 (specialised in providing holidays to destinations at affordable prices), Kenwood Travel (dedicated to providing the best luxury holiday for less), Voyage Prive (focusing on adding Abu Dhabi hotels to its portfolio) and El Corte Ingles (Spanish company and owner of travel agency Viajes El Corte Ingles).

H.E. Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, “These agreements support and strengthen our relationships with valued partners to welcome more travellers to Abu Dhabi for them to discover our range of experiences that inspire, excite and restore. The UK is a priority market for Abu Dhabi and we are committed to exploring new opportunities for collaboration with our valued UK and European travel partners.”

In addition, existing agreements were extended with global leaders including Expedia, Lastminute.com, Amadeus, and Dnata, following successful collaborations in 2023, each aiming to increase reach and deliver year-on-year growth for Abu Dhabi.

Trailfinders, Dnata (Travel Republic, Gold Medal Travel Group Limited) and On the Beach are ranked in the top 20 largest Air Travel Organisers' Licensing companies, based on the number of public sales which they are authorised to make.

