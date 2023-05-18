Dubai, UAE – Spark Foundry MENA, a leading advertising agency under Publicis Groupe, has signed on to continue their years-long partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT). Publicis Groupe created Majlis@Publicis, an exclusive business solution honouring the cultural heritage of the nation and DCT’s aspiration to be one of the most innovative, advanced, and data driven DMOs globally.

Majlis@Publicis includes a dedicated, bespoke agency serving all stakeholders within the DCT ecosystem. It aims to deliver on Abu Dhabi’s vision to become a unique destination brand that creates long-term, meaningful relationships with visitors through relevant, differentiated, and credible connections. This innovative operating agency model will propel digital transformation across all verticals within the DMO with data at its core.

Of the account win, Alain Brahamcha, Chief Executive Officer, Spark Foundry MENA said, “One of the main objectives behind everything we do is transforming businesses – with the client and their establishment at the core. Through critical thinking, we aim to weave Abu Dhabi’s culture into our work, so that when we send it out into the world, it’s truly genuine.”

Javier Bravo, Business Lead, Spark Foundry added, “Having worked on this account for many years, this new win makes me immensely proud. Looking back on the incredible work we’ve done I’m really excited about the dynamic transformations that Majlis@Publicis will bring.”

